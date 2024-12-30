Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): Is This Sporting Goods Stock A Good Buy Now?

In This Article:
The sports industry typically generates millions of dollars through events, promotions, and endorsements. It is one of the few sectors that continued to prosper, even during the pandemic. The global sporting and athletic goods market is projected to grow significantly, driven by consumer health awareness and rising demand for fitness products. The market value reached $52.02 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% through 2032, due to innovation in sporting technology and materials. Sports stocks have climbed more than 10% year-to-date, pushing the sports index of the broader market to its highest level since July of last year.
The market has experienced a sudden increase in demand as it recovers from the pandemic. The pandemic initially disrupted the market with postponed events like the Olympics and supply chain challenges. However, increased consumer awareness around fitness and health post-pandemic has further fueled the global demand for sports and sporting goods.
This growth in demand has varied across regions. Western Europe and Asia Pacific have been at the forefront of the sales recovery, while Latin America has maintained its impressive growth momentum. North America also achieved steady progress, building on its previous year's performance. Looking ahead, Latin America and Southeast Asia show the greatest potential, with growth rates of 22% and 11%, respectively, in 2023. Meanwhile, although China rebounded after a challenging 2022, analysts remain cautious about future growth due to ongoing economic difficulties.
Global economic challenges, such as high inflation and uncertainty, are shaping consumer behavior. Rising prices are a top concern for consumers worldwide, affecting purchasing power and brand loyalty. Despite these challenges, sports participation is increasing in some regions, particularly in activities that are accessible, social, and less time-consuming. For instance, customer preference for pickleball and paddle tennis has increased by 159% since the pandemic. As consumer preferences evolve, companies are adapting their strategies to cater to different demographics, particularly the expanding older population.
Rising Demand for Sustainable Sporting Goods
One of the key trends in this industry is the increasing preference for sustainable sporting goods. Despite economic pressures, many consumers are willing to pay 9.7% more on average for products that have a positive environmental impact. Legislation is also playing a big role in driving sustainability. Laws like the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and the EU Green Deal are pushing investments in green energy and sustainable solutions, including in sporting goods. The EU’s Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation and Waste Framework Directive are setting stricter standards for product design, recyclability, and end-of-life management. Moreover, regulations like the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive are increasing the pressure on companies to be transparent about their environmental and social impacts.
To address these challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities, more than 80% of sporting goods companies, both large and small, are adopting ambitious sustainability goals like CO2 reduction targets. By adopting sustainable practices, companies can not only benefit the planet but also boost brand reputation and attract eco-conscious consumers. With this context in mind, let's take a look at the best sporting goods stocks to invest in now.
Our Methodology
We analyzed multiple stock screeners and ETFs to compile a list of the best sporting goods stocks. From this list, we identified the 10 stocks most favored by elite hedge funds as of Q3 2024. The hedge fund sentiment data was obtained from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 funds. The best sporting goods stocks have been ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds holding a stake in them.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 25
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is a major sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the US. It offers a wide range of products, including camping, fishing, and hunting gear, fitness equipment, and recreational items. The company is headquartered in Katy, Texas.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is focusing on growth through new stores, a stronger online presence, and a loyalty program. The company remains optimistic with positive growth trends and plans to open 160-180 stores in the next five years. In 2024, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) opened 16 new stores, representing approximately 6% unit growth. Since the start of this expansion in fiscal 2022, a total of 39 stores have been added, bringing the overall store count to 298.
The company expects new stores to generate between $12 million and $16 million in sales during their first year, depending on whether the store is in a new or existing market, market size, and population demographics. Moreover, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) aims for all new stores to have a positive four-wall EBITDA contribution in their first year, which is expected to result in returns on invested capital of over 20% over the life of these investments.
Moreover, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASO) board recently approved a new $700 million share repurchase program, highlighting confidence in the company’s performance. This decision aligns with the capital allocation strategy, which prioritizes returning value to shareholders while continuing to invest in strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable long-term growth. Since 2021, the company has bought back approximately $1.4 billion worth of shares. On average, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) repurchases around $200 million in stock each quarter. These factors make ASO one of the best sporting goods stocks to invest in now.
