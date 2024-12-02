Abundante Limited's (SGX:570) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Abundante's (SGX:570) stock is up by a considerable 34% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Abundante's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

See our latest analysis for Abundante

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Abundante is:

3.3% = S$616k ÷ S$19m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.03.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Abundante's Earnings Growth And 3.3% ROE

It is quite clear that Abundante's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 7.3%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, Abundante saw an exceptional 57% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Abundante's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 7.7%.

SGX:570 Past Earnings Growth December 2nd 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Abundante's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Story Continues