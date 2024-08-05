Absolent Air Care Group And 2 Other Stocks On The Swedish Exchange Possibly Undervalued

The Swedish stock market has recently experienced volatility, influenced by broader economic concerns and global market trends. Amidst this turbulence, certain stocks may present undervalued opportunities for discerning investors. Identifying potentially undervalued stocks often involves looking at companies with strong fundamentals that are temporarily out of favor or overlooked by the market. In the current climate, where economic data has driven uncertainty, such opportunities can be particularly compelling for those seeking value investments.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Sweden

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Sleep Cycle (OM:SLEEP) SEK41.20 SEK80.59 48.9% Scandi Standard (OM:SCST) SEK81.00 SEK161.97 50% Nilörngruppen (OM:NIL B) SEK71.00 SEK138.02 48.6% Stille (OM:STIL) SEK236.00 SEK446.00 47.1% Litium (OM:LITI) SEK8.50 SEK16.57 48.7% Dometic Group (OM:DOM) SEK69.85 SEK133.44 47.7% Flexion Mobile (OM:FLEXM) SEK9.24 SEK18.03 48.7% Humble Group (OM:HUMBLE) SEK9.255 SEK18.50 50% Ferronordic (OM:FNM) SEK78.80 SEK157.28 49.9% Wästbygg Gruppen (OM:WBGR B) SEK52.20 SEK99.37 47.5%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Overview: Absolent Air Care Group AB (publ) designs, develops, sells, installs, and maintains air filtration units and has a market cap of SEK3.74 billion.

Operations: Absolent Air Care Group generates revenue primarily from its Industrial segment (SEK1.14 billion) and Commercial Kitchen segment (SEK281.66 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 36.7%

Absolent Air Care Group appears undervalued, trading at SEK 330, significantly below its estimated fair value of SEK 520.93. Despite recent executive changes and a slight dip in quarterly net income to SEK 40.35 million from SEK 45.66 million, the company's revenue is forecasted to grow faster than the Swedish market at 10% per year. Additionally, earnings are expected to rise by 18.8% annually with a high projected return on equity of 20.4%.

OM:ABSO Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Catella AB (publ) is a real estate investment firm with a market cap of SEK2.69 billion.

Operations: Catella AB (publ) generates revenue through three main segments: Corporate Finance (SEK433 million), Investment Management (SEK1.13 billion), and Principal Investments (SEK723 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 14.5%

Catella AB, trading at SEK 30.5, is undervalued compared to its fair value estimate of SEK 35.65. Despite a recent dividend decrease to SEK 0.90 per share, the company reported improved earnings for Q1 2024 with net income of SEK 26 million versus a net loss last year. Forecasts indicate significant annual earnings growth of nearly 50%, although profit margins have declined and debt coverage by operating cash flow remains weak.

OM:CAT B Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Xvivo Perfusion AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops and markets machines and perfusion solutions for assessing and maintaining organs in optimal condition pending transplantation, with a market cap of SEK15.53 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are Services (SEK83.39 million), Thoracic (SEK451.49 million), and Abdominal (SEK163.85 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 40%

Xvivo Perfusion AB, trading at SEK 493, is significantly undervalued compared to its fair value estimate of SEK 822.03. The company reported strong earnings for Q2 2024 with net income rising to SEK 27.19 million from SEK 6.89 million a year ago and sales increasing to SEK 210.35 million from SEK 154.57 million last year. Despite past shareholder dilution, forecasts indicate robust annual revenue growth of 26.7% and earnings growth of nearly 37%.

OM:XVIVO Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

