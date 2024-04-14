ABR Holdings (SGX:533) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of SGD0.01

The board of ABR Holdings Limited (SGX:533) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of May, with investors receiving SGD0.01 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.7%.

ABR Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last payment made up 71% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 5.8% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 62% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from SGD0.02 total annually to SGD0.0125. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.6% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

ABR Holdings Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that ABR Holdings has grown earnings per share at 5.8% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, ABR Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

