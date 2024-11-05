GuruFocus.com

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

In This Article:

  • Revenue: Approximately $7 million for Q3 2024, consistent with Q3 2023.

  • Research and Development Expenses: Approximately $41 million, $3 million more than last year.

  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: About $3 million, a small reduction from last year.

  • General and Administration Expenses: Approximately $19 million, up from $14 million in Q3 2023.

  • Net Loss: Roughly $51 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of nearly $29 million in the same quarter last year.

  • Earnings Per Share: Loss of $0.17 per share on a basic and diluted basis.

  • Cash and Equivalents: Approximately $670 million at the end of the quarter.

  • Cash Used in Operations: Approximately $100 million for the first nine months of 2024.

  • Short-term Marketable Securities: Nearly $520 million invested.

  • Total Available Liquidity: Approximately $880 million, including unused government funding.

Release Date: November 04, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) is on track to file CTA for its first two internal pipeline programs, ABCL635 and ABCL575, by Q2 next year.

  • The company has successfully completed the move to its new headquarters in Vancouver and is making steady progress on its GMP manufacturing facility, expected to be operational in 2025.

  • AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) has a strong liquidity position with approximately $670 million in cash and equivalents and $210 million in available government funding.

  • The company expanded its partnership with Eli Lilly, focusing on co-development collaborations with co-ownership of resulting assets.

  • AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) is well-prepared for its first two clinical trials starting next year, with a built translational and development team.

Negative Points

  • AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) reported a net loss of approximately $51 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of nearly $29 million in the same quarter last year.

  • Revenue for the quarter was almost $7 million, consistent with the previous year, but the company expects research fee revenue to trend lower as it focuses more on internal and co-development programs.

  • R&D expenses increased to approximately $41 million, driven by ongoing program execution and platform development.

  • General and administration expenses rose to approximately $19 million, primarily due to expenses related to the defense of intellectual property.

  • The company incurred a non-cash impairment charge for in-process R&D of approximately $32 million, resulting from the decision to discontinue the development of next-generation transgenic mice.

and

