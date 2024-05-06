ABC News President Kim Godwin steps down, memo says

(Reuters) - Kim Godwin decided to step down from her position as president of Disney-owned ABC News, the executive said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Sunday night.

No successor has been named for the position.

"I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism," Godwin said in the memo.

"Anyone who's passionate about what we do knows there's no other business like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision. But after considerable reflection, I'm certain it's the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what's most important for me and my family."

In a separate note seen by Reuters, President of news group and networks at Disney Entertainment Debra O'Connell said she will be overseeing ABC News until a successor is named.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier in the day.

