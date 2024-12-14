ABC agrees to give $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle a lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

ABC will also post a note on its website expressing regret over the claim in a March 10 segment on “This Week," according to a settlement document made public on Saturday.

Trump had sued Stephanopoulos and the network for defamation soon after the segment aired. ABC will also pay $1 million in legal fees to Trump’s lawyer as part of the settlement.

The Associated Press