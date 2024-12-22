AbbVie Insiders Sell US$56m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

The fact that multiple AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more beneficial than knowing whether they are selling, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

AbbVie Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Richard Gonzalez, sold US$25m worth of shares at a price of US$177 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$176. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

AbbVie insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ABBV Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2024

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AbbVie insiders own 0.07% of the company, currently worth about US$210m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The AbbVie Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AbbVie shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the AbbVie insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - AbbVie has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

