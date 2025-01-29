Is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) the Best Stock to Buy in 2025 for Beginners?

We recently published a list of the 12 Best Stocks to Buy in 2025 for Beginners. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stands against other best beginner stocks to buy in 2025.

Stock Market Outlook for 2025

On December 12, Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors managing partner and head of research, appeared on CNBC to talk about his 2025 playbook. After two years of significant market gains, Lee’s playbook painted an optimistic yet cautious outlook for the stock market in 2025. He anticipated that the S&P 500 would rise to approximately 7,000 by mid-2025 before retreating to around 6,600 by the end of the year. This highlights an overall expected increase of about 8% for the year, consistent with historical averages for stock market returns.

Furthermore, Lee estimated the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the S&P 500 to be around $260 in 2025, going up to $300 in 2026. These numbers are slightly below the Wall Street consensus estimates, which show an average of around $268 for 2025. Talking about his investment thesis, Lee believed several themes could bring a positive trajectory in the market in 2025. In his own Dickensian version, he predicted a “tale of two halves,” where the first half of 2025 is expected to see strong market performance, with a potential pullback in the second half. The positive first-half performance is attributed to factors such as market-friendly initiatives under President Trump’s administration and Federal Reserve policies. The pullback in the second half of 2025 reflects historical trends after strong consecutive years.

Mega Cap Companies: Is There Potential?

Lee was of the opinion that the small-cap sector may have potential even though it has historically underperformed relative to large-cap stocks. He also talked about mega-cap companies and how they’re leading, mentioning that investors typically reach for these companies when there is even a possibility of risk in the market. In addition, mega-cap stocks are highly sensitive to falling interest rates. Since the tech market is bullish after the December rate cut is in effect, the investment case for megacaps is further strengthening.

However, despite an overall positive outlook, Lee acknowledged that several risks may impact market performance. For instance, he was of the view that the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could potentially lead to reduced government spending and slower economic growth if it is too effective in cutting costs. Furthermore, the implementation of tariffs poses another concern, as tariffs can adversely affect corporate profits and financial conditions. Lee’s pointing out of historical patterns showed that after two years of considerable gains, markets are prone to decline in the latter half of the third year.

