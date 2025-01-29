Is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) the Best Stock to Buy in 2025 for Beginners?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of the 12 Best Stocks to Buy in 2025 for Beginners. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stands against other best beginner stocks to buy in 2025.
Stock Market Outlook for 2025
On December 12, Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors managing partner and head of research, appeared on CNBC to talk about his 2025 playbook. After two years of significant market gains, Lee’s playbook painted an optimistic yet cautious outlook for the stock market in 2025. He anticipated that the S&P 500 would rise to approximately 7,000 by mid-2025 before retreating to around 6,600 by the end of the year. This highlights an overall expected increase of about 8% for the year, consistent with historical averages for stock market returns.
Furthermore, Lee estimated the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the S&P 500 to be around $260 in 2025, going up to $300 in 2026. These numbers are slightly below the Wall Street consensus estimates, which show an average of around $268 for 2025. Talking about his investment thesis, Lee believed several themes could bring a positive trajectory in the market in 2025. In his own Dickensian version, he predicted a “tale of two halves,” where the first half of 2025 is expected to see strong market performance, with a potential pullback in the second half. The positive first-half performance is attributed to factors such as market-friendly initiatives under President Trump’s administration and Federal Reserve policies. The pullback in the second half of 2025 reflects historical trends after strong consecutive years.
READ ALSO: 12 Undervalued Defensive Stocks for 2025 and 10 Best Soaps and Cleaning Materials Stocks to Invest In.
Mega Cap Companies: Is There Potential?
Lee was of the opinion that the small-cap sector may have potential even though it has historically underperformed relative to large-cap stocks. He also talked about mega-cap companies and how they’re leading, mentioning that investors typically reach for these companies when there is even a possibility of risk in the market. In addition, mega-cap stocks are highly sensitive to falling interest rates. Since the tech market is bullish after the December rate cut is in effect, the investment case for megacaps is further strengthening.
However, despite an overall positive outlook, Lee acknowledged that several risks may impact market performance. For instance, he was of the view that the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could potentially lead to reduced government spending and slower economic growth if it is too effective in cutting costs. Furthermore, the implementation of tariffs poses another concern, as tariffs can adversely affect corporate profits and financial conditions. Lee’s pointing out of historical patterns showed that after two years of considerable gains, markets are prone to decline in the latter half of the third year.
Our Methodology
We sifted through stock screeners, online rankings, and ETFs to compile a list of 40 blue chip companies with a 10-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 7%-15%. We then selected the top 12 stocks most popular among elite hedge funds. We sourced hedge fund data from Insider Monkey’s database. The stocks are sorted in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders that have stakes in them, as of Q3 2024.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A pharmacist handing out a pharmaceutical drug to a patient in a drug store or chemist.
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
10-year Revenue CAGR: 10.97%
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 68
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a research-based pharmaceutical company that develops and sells products to treat chronic diseases in gastroenterology, rheumatology, oncology, dermatology, virology, and various other serious health conditions.
The company generated $14.46 billion in total worldwide revenue in fiscal Q3 2024, reflecting a 3.8% year-over-year increase. This revenue growth was attributed to its immunology segment, which alone accounted for $7.05 billion in revenue and reflected a 4% growth during the same time. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) also acquired Cerevel, a neuroscience company, to further bolster its neuroscience pipeline, which delivered $2.36 billion in revenue in fiscal Q3 2024 and grew by 15.6% year-over-year. The acquisition strengthened the company’s pipeline with promising treatments, including emraclidine, which is a potential therapy for schizophrenia.
Analysts are optimistic about AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) future growth, primarily because of its two blockbuster drugs: Skyrizi and Rinvoq. These generated over $4.8 billion in revenue during fiscal Q3 2024 and are projected to exceed $27 billion in annual sales by 2027, targeting conditions such as dermatology, rheumatology, psoriatic diseases, and inflammatory bowel disorders. The company also announced a dividend increase of 5.8%, effective February 2025, continuing its trend of increasing dividends for 12 consecutive years. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) ranks 12th on our list of the 12 best stocks to buy in 2025 for beginners.
Polaris Capital Management said the following about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“US biopharma/biotech companies topped the health care sector, with the majority of holdings posting returns in excess of 10%. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) showed positive top-line growth from its immunosuppressive drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq. Abbvie’s management continues to work through the loss of exclusivity from Humira, switching patients to Skyrizi or Rinvoq rather than Humira biosimilars.”
Overall, ABBV ranks 12th on our list of the 12 best stocks to buy in 2025 for beginners. While we acknowledge the potential of ABBV, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than ABBV but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 20 Best AI Stocks To Buy Now and Complete List of 59 AI Companies Under $2 Billion in Market Cap
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.