Is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) the Best Dividend Stock of 2024?

We recently compiled a list of the Top 20 Dividend Stocks of 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stands against the other dividend stocks.

Macroeconomic factors have weighed on US stocks in the final days of the year, with the broader market declining by over 1% in the past week. Despite this post-Christmas slowdown, US financial markets are on the verge of closing out another exceptional year. The broader market index is projected to post a roughly 25% gain for 2024, marking the first back-to-back annual increases of more than 20% since 1997-1998. This strong performance has been supported by positive economic indicators, including resilient consumer spending and a robust labor market. Inflation, though still elevated, has shown consistent signs of moderation.

Improved economic data and easing inflation have also influenced the Federal Reserve’s policy shift this year. Anticipation of rate cuts contributed to market growth, with the central bank implementing its third rate reduction in 2024.

Dividend stocks have had a relatively weak performance this year, with the Dividend Aristocrats Index achieving a modest return of about 4%, widening the gap between its performance and that of the broader market. The index tracks the performance of companies that have raised their payouts for at least 25 consecutive years. However, investors shouldn't lose confidence in these results, as the value of dividend stocks becomes more apparent over the long term. A report by Franklin Templeton highlighted that, since 1926, dividends have accounted for nearly one-third of the total equity returns of US stocks. Additionally, from 1980 to 2019—a period marked by a sharp decline in interest rates—dividends contributed 75% to the market’s overall returns.

Investors are often drawn to dividend growth stocks because dividend payments are generally viewed as a sign of long-term commitment. Maintaining these payments demands profitability, strong returns, and consistent cash flow generation, making them a valuable indicator of a company’s quality. Businesses that regularly raise their dividends showcase their ability to consistently generate profits, which can also signal greater resilience during economic or market downturns. According to research, companies within the broader market that pay dividends have historically been more profitable compared to those that do not.

Reflecting investors' preference for dividend stocks, many US companies are increasing their payouts and implementing dividend policies. As of September 30, 2024, around 80% of companies in the Index paid dividends, a figure consistent with a decade ago. Notably, 24% of these dividend-paying companies now belong to the technology sector, a significant rise from 13% ten years earlier, as reported by Franklin Templeton. Other innovative industries, such as healthcare and industrials, have also seen growth in dividend payers.

