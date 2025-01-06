Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) the Best January Dividend Stock to Buy?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best January Dividend Stocks To Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stands against the other January dividend stocks.
In 2024, dividend stocks fell short of investor expectations, largely due to the continuing AI boom and a heightened interest in technology stocks. The Dividend Aristocrats index lagged behind the broader market during the year. However, analysts remain optimistic about the future of dividend equities. This positive sentiment is driven by the fact that many US companies have ample cash reserves to sustain their dividend payments. The Wells Fargo Investment Institute reported that large-cap US companies have amassed over $2.4 trillion in cash, which could be used to either start or enhance dividend payouts.
Also read:
10 Best Performing Dividend ETFs In 2024
Despite the lack of enthusiasm for dividend stocks, analysts believe they still offer attractive entry points for investors. Capital Group suggested seeking opportunities in dividend-paying companies that the market has overlooked. This includes pharmaceutical firms that have been neglected due to the current focus on weight loss treatments, as well as utilities and certain banks. Within the dividend space, investors are increasingly drawn toward dividend growth stocks that offer consistent yields. Stocks that pay dividends and boast solid balance sheets with attractive yields can provide reliable income, protect against market declines, and support healthy investment growth. A report by ProShares highlighted that since its inception, the Dividend Aristocrats Index has outperformed the broader market with less volatility. For instance, a $10,000 investment in May 2005 could have grown to over $61,000 by March 2023.
The report also mentioned that the index has demonstrated strong performance in both up and down markets, with an upside capture of 91% and a downside capture of 80%. It has shown notable resilience during market downturns, outperforming the wider market by more than 12% in 2022. In addition, the Dividend Aristocrats Index has outpaced the market in eight of the 10 worst quarterly declines since 2005.
Since the start of 2025, the broader market has only seen a modest increase of 0.66%. In this environment, UBS has identified stocks that are considered high quality compared to their peers and are unlikely to reduce their current dividend payouts. The firm estimates a 22.9% chance of dividend cuts across various regions and sectors, noting that the US remains the most secure region for dividends, with only a 6.2% likelihood of cuts. Moreover, most sectors in the US appear relatively stable. Japan stands out as the most favorable region for dividend growth, with a projected growth rate of 9.9%.
That said, investing in dividend stocks can be more complex than it seems, requiring thorough analysis. Although dividends are often linked to long-term returns, some investors employ a short-term strategy known as dividend capture. This approach involves purchasing shares just before a company pays its dividend and selling them soon after the dividend is received. The objective is to collect the dividend income while possibly benefiting from a rise in the stock's price leading up to the dividend announcement. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best dividend stocks to buy in January.
Our Methodology:
The following list provides details on the dividend capture strategy, focusing on the selection of prominent dividend-paying stocks set to go ex-dividend in January 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the final day to buy a stock and qualify for its upcoming dividend. The list is ranked chronologically, with earlier dates appearing first and later dates following in order. We also considered hedge fund sentiment around each stock using Insider Monkey’s data for Q3 2024.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).
An operating room with a doctor monitoring a patient's vital signs during surgery with a medical device.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
Ex-Dividend Date: January 15
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) ranks seventh on our list of the best dividend stocks to buy in January. The Illinois-based medical device company also offers services and products in diagnostics, nutrition, and established pharmaceuticals. The company's diverse operations allow it to offset challenges in one area with strength in others. Recently, this has been evident as diagnostics revenue declined due to a drop in COVID testing sales, while medical device sales saw double-digit growth.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is well-regarded for its stability, built on years of experience in navigating the tightly regulated healthcare sector. The company has earned a solid reputation within its field, as healthcare professionals, like most consumers, prefer to trust products that are known to be effective, particularly in critical health situations. Moreover, it benefits from a robust portfolio of patents that protect its innovative products.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a strong dividend payer, having raised its payouts by about 60% since 2020. In addition, the company holds a 52-year streak of consistent dividend growth. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.07%, as of January 5.
According to Insider Monkey's database of Q3 2024, 63 hedge funds held stakes in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), compared with 69 in the previous quarter. These stakes are collectively valued at approximately $4 billion.
Overall ABT ranks 7th on our list of the best January dividend stocks to buy. While we acknowledge the potential of ABT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than ABT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.