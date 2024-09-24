AAR Corp (AIR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Margin ...

Revenue: $662 million, up 20% year over year.

Commercial Sales Growth: 20% increase.

Government Sales Growth: 20% increase.

Adjusted Operating Margin: Increased by 180 basis points from 7.3% to 9.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Increased by 180 basis points from 9.5% to 11.3%.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: Increased from $0.78 to $0.85.

Parts Supply Sales: $250 million, 5% growth.

New Parts Distribution Sales Growth: 26% increase.

USM Sales Decline: 22% decrease.

Repair and Engineering Sales: $218 million, 58% growth.

Integrated Solutions Sales: $169 million, 8% growth.

Net Interest Expense: $18.3 million.

Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities: $19 million.

Net Leverage: 3.3 times net debt to adjusted pro forma EBITDA.

Release Date: September 23, 2024

Positive Points

AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR) reported a 20% year-over-year increase in quarterly sales, reaching $662 million.

Adjusted operating margins improved by 180 basis points, from 7.3% to 9.1%.

The company's parts supply segment saw a 26% organic growth in new parts distribution.

Repair and engineering sales grew by 58%, with strong demand for MRO services.

The recent acquisition of Triumph Product Support exceeded initial expectations and contributed to profitability.

Negative Points

USM activity in parts supply saw a 22% decline due to a lack of whole assets available in the market.

Cash flow used in operating activities was $19 million, driven by investments in inventory.

Net interest expense for the quarter was $18.3 million, reflecting the financing of the product support acquisition.

Integrated solutions adjusted operating margin decreased by 40 basis points to 6.2%, impacted by the mix within government programs.

The company recognized a net loss of $3.2 million related to the termination of a government contract in expeditionary services.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call

Q: Can you provide insights on the growth potential for the number of DER repairs following the Triumph Product Support acquisition? A: John Holmes, Chairman, President, and CEO: The majority of the 6,000 DER repairs from Triumph are focused on structures. We aim to broaden this capability to accessories and components in other areas of Triumph. Rather than quantifying growth rates, we are focused on expanding beyond structural repairs.

Q: Regarding the MRO hangar expansions in Oklahoma City and Miami, do you have the workforce pipeline ready to fill these hangars? A: John Holmes, Chairman, President, and CEO: Both Miami and Oklahoma City are favorable labor markets for us. We have established relationships with local providers and schools, and we feel confident in our ability to recruit talent. There will be a ramp-up period, but we expect a relatively short ramp-up time.

Q: How are you forecasting whole asset sales for the year given the current market dynamics, including the Boeing strike? A: John Holmes, Chairman, President, and CEO: Forecasting whole asset sales is challenging. The Boeing strike and other factors are extending the tightness in the USM market but also driving robust demand for the rest of the company. We expect more asset availability as aircraft retirements increase.

Q: Can you provide details on the new Navy P-8 engine services contract and its revenue potential? A: John Holmes, Chairman, President, and CEO: The engine services contract is new business for AAR. We will manage the supply chain and provide parts, partnering with another company for the actual engine overhaul. We expect it to be a meaningful contributor to revenue and income once fully operational.

Q: How do you see the progression of margins in the parts supply business, especially with the current USM market conditions? A: John Holmes, Chairman, President, and CEO: We see continued strength in our new parts distribution business, which has better margins due to our exclusive distribution model. Over time, we expect steady margin improvement from distribution growth and situational opportunities in USM.

Q: Can you discuss the business development and pipeline activity with Trax, and when it might become a viable sales channel for your parts business? A: John Holmes, Chairman, President, and CEO: Trax had a good quarter with new customer wins and upgrades. We are encouraged by the pipeline, especially with larger airlines. Our priority has been to improve Trax's operations to support larger customers, and we will focus on integrating Trax with AAR for parts sales in the future.

Q: Are there other similar engine contracts in the government sector that AAR could pursue? A: John Holmes, Chairman, President, and CEO: Yes, we believe our commercial offerings can be effectively applied to all commercial derivative military aircraft. We see opportunities in airframe maintenance, accessory repair, component repair, and engine support.

Q: Can you provide details on the progress of in-sourcing repair work for USM following the Triumph acquisition? A: John Holmes, Chairman, President, and CEO: We are on track with transferring work from our New York facility to Kansas and Texas. We have largely completed in-sourcing for USM and see more opportunities to in-source work for our commercial programs, which will take longer due to third-party customer approvals.

Q: Do you have the growth rates for defense and commercial within the new parts distribution business for this quarter? A: Sean Gillen, CFO: I don't have the specific growth rates at my fingertips, but we can follow up offline. The Q will be filed later, which will include some of that information.

Q: How should we think about cash flow generation for the rest of the fiscal year? A: Sean Gillen, CFO: We expect a similar cadence to last year, with cash flow generation improving after Q1. Inventory will be a net user of cash as we grow the parts supply business. Overall, we expect higher cash flow than last year, despite net working capital being a net consumer of cash.

