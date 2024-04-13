Aalberts Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Aalberts (AMS:AALB) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €3.32b (up 2.9% from FY 2022).

Net income: €315.8m (flat on FY 2022).

Profit margin: 9.5% (in line with FY 2022).

EPS: €2.86 (down from €2.87 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Aalberts EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 4.6%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Building Technology segment contributing a total revenue of €1.80b (54% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to €948.0m (54% of total expenses). Explore how AALB's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.2% growth forecast for the Machinery industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the Netherlands.

The company's shares are down 2.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Aalberts that you need to take into consideration.

