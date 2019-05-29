A rolling festival through the streets of Montreal

It wasn’t a promising start. In the hideous downpour and 11 C chill of a mid-October morning in Montreal, some 3,500 heavily bundled-up bikers set off for a tour of the downtown. That was a Sunday in 1985 and the idea was to usher in a new era of cycling, to set the city apart as a place where the sport could thrive. Never mind the punishing winters or the even more notorious drivers, this was to be the start of something magical, transformative. The catalyst that would send cyclists young and old to climb back on their bikes and veer straight into traffic.

Shockingly, it worked. Beyond compare in this country. That miserable morning 34 years ago has morphed into a week-long festival, attracting more than 50,000 cyclists to a series of events across the city. The two most impressive of which are the Tour de L’ile de Montreal and the frankly astounding Tour la Nuit. They are both so unique, at least by Canadian standards, that even while you’re in the midst of them, literally cycling down the road, it seems so unusual as to be scarcely conceivable.

Two wheels good

That sounds very overblown, I know. That it could be so incomparable, especially when the initial intent was actually fairly specific. The east end of the city had just unveiled some new bike lanes and provincial officials wanted to inaugurate them with something that would celebrate cycling. So they went searching for an event that could intrigue the community and present the lanes as more than just an impediment for drivers.

They found it in New York with the 5 Boro Bike Tour, a 64km-ride that, as the name suggests, winds through all of the city’s five boroughs. However that one had the good sense to be staged in May, not in October, when any remaining autumnal warmth is well and truly gone for good. The lesson was learned. Having witnessed their first Tour de L’ile almost washed away in the rain, organizers opted for a weekend in June in year two.

They’ve never looked back, nor needed to. The second running attracted 15,000 riders, a number that soared to 45,000 within five years. This Sunday’s stage of the Tour de L’ile is anticipated to draw 25,000 participants. Further, cycling as an appealing option for people in the city has steadily soared.

According to Velo Quebec, which conducts a comprehensive survey every five years, Montreal has far more distance devoted to bike lanes than any other city in Canada - 296km vs. 140km in Toronto, the next highest - and is second only to New York City in North America with number of bike commuters, with 24,000.

Tour la Nuit traveling up Parc Avenue More

Into the night

The stats are undeniably encouraging and if the tale to date was only about green commuting, reducing congestion, promoting exercise, the story would be successful enough. But this is Montreal, this country’s centre of all quirky wonderful weirdness, usually celebrated in festival form. And nothing epitomizes that spirit more than Tour la Nuit, a 21km rolling carnival through the streets of the city.

Inspired by the Moonlight Ramble, a nighttime ride started in St. Louis, Missouri in the 1970s, la Tour de Nuit sets off on Friday night, just as the sun goes down, leaving from Jeanne-Mance Park, downtown. The spirit of the start can’t be stressed enough. Up front isn’t the Lycra crowd on their $10,000 Cervelos. It may have ‘tour’ in the name, but it certainly isn’t a race. When the horn sounds, all manner of humanity on bikes festooned with lights happily meander away, into the darkness, surrounded by thousands of cyclists, along with the rest of the city, viewing from sidewalk stoops and apartment balconies.

This weekend the tour will take participants south, then east, through the downtown then towards Olympic Stadium, before circling back to the start. Last year we cycled north and then east. I think that’s the direction we went. In truth, the route didn’t seem to matter that much, as despite having lived for a number of years in the city, I didn’t recognize any of the neighbourhoods we passed. That may have been because it was pitch dark, though surely part of it was due to the surreal sensation of cycling slowly through the night, in a seemingly endless and sparkling peloton, with no cars or traffic lights to consider.

Story continues