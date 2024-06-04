911r is Selling a Backdated 1944 Porsche 911S Twin-Plug On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A remarkable backdated 1977 Porsche 911S Coupe with a twin-plug 3.2L engine is set to turn heads at the upcoming auction on Bring A Trailer.

This meticulously restored and modified vehicle, currently offered in Oregon on dealer consignment, showcases the craftsmanship of Scott Longballa and a team of specialists, making it a standout example for Porsche enthusiasts.

Acquired by the current owner in 2019, this Porsche underwent an extensive multi-year build completed in 2024. The car was fitted with earlier-style bodywork and repainted in the stunning Oslo Blue. The highlight of this transformation is the twin-plug, short-stroke 3.2L flat-six engine, rebuilt by Mark Jung at MFI Werks in Bend, Oregon. The engine features Rothsport individual-throttle-body fuel injection, MoTeC engine management, stainless-steel heat exchangers, and a custom exhaust system, delivering a thrilling driving experience.

The 915 five-speed manual transaxle, rebuilt in 2023, includes 1986 Carrera-sourced drive flanges, a Guard limited-slip differential, and revised gearing for enhanced performance. The car's suspension has been upgraded with Bilstein shocks and struts, hollow torsion bars, and Elephant Racing components, ensuring exceptional handling. RSR-style 15″ Fuchs wheels, refinished by Harvey Weidman, add a touch of classic elegance to the vehicle's exterior.

Inside, the cabin features a backdated dashboard, sound-deadening insulation, custom door panels, and GTS Classics bucket seats with Pepita cloth inserts. The MOMO Prototipo steering wheel and Porsche short shifter provide a driver-focused environment. The instrumentation, built by Palo Alto Speedometer, includes a 180-mph speedometer and a 10k-rpm tachometer, with the six-digit odometer showing just 80 miles since the rebuild.

This unique Porsche 911S also boasts a 100-liter fuel tank, stainless-steel brake lines, aluminum front brake calipers, and Porterfield brake pads. The build invoices, owner's manual, and service records accompany the sale, along with a clean Florida title. This backdated 1977 Porsche 911S Coupe represents a rare opportunity to own a beautifully restored and modernized classic that combines vintage aesthetics with contemporary performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r ) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.