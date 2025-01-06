The £90 booking trap enraging holidaymakers

holiday booking deals

A travel website has been accused of using “obscure” wording to sign customers up to a £90 subscription they did not want.

Flights booked through comparison website Opodo are advertised with two prices – one of which can only be accessed by Opodo Prime members.

The subscription, which has 6.5 million members worldwide, offers cheaper flights, covers cancellations, better customer support and the ability to freeze flight prices for £1.

But travellers complained that they did not realise opting for the cheaper deal would see them charged a £89.99 annual subscription fee. Many were refused refunds when they complained.

The cheaper price is advertised in a bright orange box, whereas the non-subscription tickets are advertised to the left, without the eye-catching colour.

Martin Levin, 79, booked a flight from London to Greece with Opodo on November 4. He was travelling to Thessaloniki and paid £447.41 for flights for himself and his wife.

But it wasn’t until he checked his card statement in December that he realised he had been charged an additional £89.99 for an Opodo Prime membership – something he did not realise he had signed up for.

Mr Levin said: “It was not apparent that they had signed me up for an annual membership.”

In the confirmation email he received, he was told that being an Opodo Prime member had saved him £48. But in the breakdown of what he had paid, Opodo told him that the membership cost £0, through a 30-day free trial. The Prime Plus subscription then costs £89.99 a year.

When he called to complain, he claims he was told that because he was outside the “cooling off” period, he was not eligible for a refund.

He said: “I was answered with such irrelevance, about ‘benefits’ and perhaps others that were of no interest to me. She concluded that as the date [November 19], was outside their timeframe for cancellation that she couldn’t do anything.

“She also inflamed me by having the audacity to utter that arrogant phrase ‘clearly’, when she stated that the charge ‘was clearly stated on the email’.

“The email was about five pages long and, if anything were referred to, then it was hidden at the end of a long email.”

After The Telegraph contacted Opodo, Mr Levin was refunded the full fee.

Other travellers have complained about the practice online. Nearly a quarter of Opodo’s more than 260,000 reviews on Trustpilot are one-star, with one reviewer writing: “Do not sign up to Opodo anything. They removed £89 from my account.”

Another wrote: “Their subscription language is obscure. Be extremely careful in providing your bank details when you are booking a flight. They whip out that subscription amount without declaring it transparently.”

