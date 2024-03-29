About 90,000 tiki torches sold at BJ's are being recalled due to a burn hazard

About 90,000 tiki torches sold at BJ's Wholesale Club are being recalled due to a burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency posted a notice Thursday saying the recall affects Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch tiki torches because the top can break open and call off while lit.

The notice says BJ's has received nine reports of the tiki torch breaking open or falling off, resulting in two reports of burn injuries.

The tiki torches are five inches wide and 72 inches high, or six inches wide and 72 inches high on a wrought iron stake, according to the CPSC. The torches were sold with copper-plated, nickel-plated, black, or gray torch tops with a fiberglass wick.

Recalled tiki torches sold at BJ's Wholesale since 2015

According to the notice, the tiki torches were sold exclusively at BJ's Wholesale locations nationwide and online at www.bjs.com from January 2015 through November 2023 for about $13.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tiki torches and contact BJ's for a full refund, the CPSC says. Consumers should also destroy and dispose of or return the tiki torches, with the fuel reservoir empty, to BJ's to receive a refund.

Consumers with more questions can contact BJ's at 800-257-2582 from

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday

Consumers can also go to www.bjs.com/help/recall and click on the email icon, or visit www.bjs.com and click on "product recalls" at the bottom of the page. The recall number is 24-177.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tiki torches sold at BJ's recalled due to burn hazard