9 Warm Weather States That Are More Affordable for Retirees Than Florida
Is Florida on your mind for retirement but you’re not too keen on the cost of living? The Sunshine State has been a key place for retirees to relocate to for its warm weather and tax friendliness, but while it doesn’t fall into the top 10 most expensive states to retire in, it isn’t considered one of the least expensive.
Florida’s cost of living in 2024 is $40,512, according to Forbes. The cost of living is based on housing, health care, transportation, food, taxes and other necessary expenses. This list precludes Hawaii, as the warm weather is overshadowed by the cost of living that vastly exceeds Florida and the rest of the states.
Here are the 10 warmer weather states that are more affordable than Florida, ranked from lowest to highest cost of living.
Mississippi
Annual cost of living: $32,336
Average summer temperature: 82 F
Mississippi’s average summer temperature is equivalent to Florida’s, though the former can rise to over 100 F. Biloxi Beach is fantastic and offers plenty of activities.
Arkansas
Annual cost of living: $32,979
Average summer temperature: 79.9 F
Arkansas is perhaps better known for its milder temperatures throughout the year, though it still falls under the top warmest states.
Alabama
Annual cost of living: $33,654
Average summer temperature: 80 F
Alabama offers a substantial discount on the cost of living while also being one of the warmest states. WalletHub ranks Alabama as the most affordable state for retirees.
Oklahoma
Annual cost of living: $33,966
Average summer temperature: 80.8 F
Oklahoma offers long summers and mild winters, containing a mix of semiarid and humid subtropical climates.
South Carolina
Annual cost of living: $34,826
Average summer temperature: 78.7 F
The second most affordable state for retirees, South Carolina, is another state with a humid subtropical climate providing desirable summer heat. Hilton Head Island features 12 miles of the Atlantic beachfront.
Louisiana
Annual cost of living: $35,576
Average summer temperature: 84.9 F
Louisiana gets some heat from its closeness to the Gulf of Mexico. The state is known for long summers and short winters. The Grand Isle offers a break from the marshes and bayous for an experience that more closely resembles the classic beach feeling.
Texas
Annual cost of living: $37,582
Average summer temperature: 85.3 F
While Texas experiences some variances in weather due to its large size, it still ranks highly for its warmth.
Georgia
Annual cost of living: $38,747
Average summer temperature: 79.7 F
Florida’s border state features slightly lower average temperatures, falling just below 80 F in the summer, though it is still one of the warmest states. Georgia also offers a number of beaches to visit along its Atlantic coast.
Arizona
Annual cost of living: $39,856
Average summer temperature: 79.4 F
Arizona is only marginally more affordable than Florida, but it is still an option with plenty of summer heat. You’ll be foregoing the beach if you go with Arizona, but you’ll find spectacular vistas and ample opportunities for outdoor living.
