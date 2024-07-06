9 Warm Weather States That Are More Affordable for Retirees Than Florida

AscentXmedia / iStock.com

Is Florida on your mind for retirement but you’re not too keen on the cost of living? The Sunshine State has been a key place for retirees to relocate to for its warm weather and tax friendliness, but while it doesn’t fall into the top 10 most expensive states to retire in, it isn’t considered one of the least expensive.

Florida’s cost of living in 2024 is $40,512, according to Forbes. The cost of living is based on housing, health care, transportation, food, taxes and other necessary expenses. This list precludes Hawaii, as the warm weather is overshadowed by the cost of living that vastly exceeds Florida and the rest of the states.

Here are the 10 warmer weather states that are more affordable than Florida, ranked from lowest to highest cost of living.

Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $32,336

Average summer temperature: 82 F

Mississippi’s average summer temperature is equivalent to Florida’s, though the former can rise to over 100 F. Biloxi Beach is fantastic and offers plenty of activities.

Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $32,979

Average summer temperature: 79.9 F

Arkansas is perhaps better known for its milder temperatures throughout the year, though it still falls under the top warmest states.

Alabama

Annual cost of living: $33,654

Average summer temperature: 80 F

Alabama offers a substantial discount on the cost of living while also being one of the warmest states. WalletHub ranks Alabama as the most affordable state for retirees.

Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $33,966

Average summer temperature: 80.8 F

Oklahoma offers long summers and mild winters, containing a mix of semiarid and humid subtropical climates.

South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $34,826

Average summer temperature: 78.7 F

The second most affordable state for retirees, South Carolina, is another state with a humid subtropical climate providing desirable summer heat. Hilton Head Island features 12 miles of the Atlantic beachfront.

Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $35,576

Average summer temperature: 84.9 F

Louisiana gets some heat from its closeness to the Gulf of Mexico. The state is known for long summers and short winters. The Grand Isle offers a break from the marshes and bayous for an experience that more closely resembles the classic beach feeling.

Texas

Annual cost of living: $37,582

Average summer temperature: 85.3 F

While Texas experiences some variances in weather due to its large size, it still ranks highly for its warmth.

Georgia

Annual cost of living: $38,747

Average summer temperature: 79.7 F

Florida’s border state features slightly lower average temperatures, falling just below 80 F in the summer, though it is still one of the warmest states. Georgia also offers a number of beaches to visit along its Atlantic coast.

Arizona

Annual cost of living: $39,856

Average summer temperature: 79.4 F

Arizona is only marginally more affordable than Florida, but it is still an option with plenty of summer heat. You’ll be foregoing the beach if you go with Arizona, but you’ll find spectacular vistas and ample opportunities for outdoor living.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Warm Weather States That Are More Affordable for Retirees Than Florida