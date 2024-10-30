9 Things To Do Now If You Plan To Start a Business in 2025

It’s the dream of many Americans to ditch the office job rat race and launch a business of their own. Now, arguably, starting your own business is a rat race unto itself, but it may be preferable to your work life now, particularly if you’ve nurtured a longtime passion to go out professionally on your own.

But starting a business is, for many, a pipe dream for a reason: It’s a very difficult thing to do, and it’s not a one-time situation. For the rest of your professional life as an entrepreneur, you will need to do intensive work to keep your business thriving. And there are critical moves to make before you set up shop. What should prospective business owners have on their “to-do” lists if they plan to go out on their own next year?

These are the nine things to do now if you plan to start a business in 2025.

Clarify Your Business Idea

“Before you take any steps, you need to refine your business concept,” said Alison Belilty, co-founder at Prosper. “Ask yourself, ‘Who is my target customer, and what problem am I solving for them?'”

The clearer and more precise your idea, the simpler it will be to pursue your vision.

Research Your Industry

Starting a business is the ultimate form of self-investment. Now, you wouldn’t invest in a company or a housing market without knowing as much as possible about it, right? Treat your business even more seriously; research every aspect of the industry you’re breaking into.

“Spend time researching your industry, understanding your competitors and identifying what makes your offering unique,” Belilty said. “The more groundwork you do now, the more prepared you’ll be to launch successfully.”

Research Business Structures and Legal Requirements

Another area you’ll want to be well versed in is business structures and legal requirements. Be sure to know the ins and outs of your business model and the regulations that may affect it.

“Different business structures come with different legal and tax obligations, so it’s important to research which one fits your needs,” Belilty said. “Will you start as a sole proprietor, an LLC or a corporation? Each has pros and cons when it comes to liability and tax requirements. It’s also wise to connect with other entrepreneurs on platforms like Prosper’s, where you can find a community of business owners who have navigated these decisions and can share valuable insights from their own experiences.”

