9 Things To Do Now If You Plan To Start a Business in 2025

It’s the dream of many Americans to ditch the office job rat race and launch a business of their own. Now, arguably, starting your own business is a rat race unto itself, but it may be preferable to your work life now, particularly if you’ve nurtured a longtime passion to go out professionally on your own.
But starting a business is, for many, a pipe dream for a reason: It’s a very difficult thing to do, and it’s not a one-time situation. For the rest of your professional life as an entrepreneur, you will need to do intensive work to keep your business thriving. And there are critical moves to make before you set up shop. What should prospective business owners have on their “to-do” lists if they plan to go out on their own next year?
These are the nine things to do now if you plan to start a business in 2025.
Clarify Your Business Idea
“Before you take any steps, you need to refine your business concept,” said Alison Belilty, co-founder at Prosper. “Ask yourself, ‘Who is my target customer, and what problem am I solving for them?'”
The clearer and more precise your idea, the simpler it will be to pursue your vision.
Research Your Industry
Starting a business is the ultimate form of self-investment. Now, you wouldn’t invest in a company or a housing market without knowing as much as possible about it, right? Treat your business even more seriously; research every aspect of the industry you’re breaking into.
“Spend time researching your industry, understanding your competitors and identifying what makes your offering unique,” Belilty said. “The more groundwork you do now, the more prepared you’ll be to launch successfully.”
Research Business Structures and Legal Requirements
Another area you’ll want to be well versed in is business structures and legal requirements. Be sure to know the ins and outs of your business model and the regulations that may affect it.
“Different business structures come with different legal and tax obligations, so it’s important to research which one fits your needs,” Belilty said. “Will you start as a sole proprietor, an LLC or a corporation? Each has pros and cons when it comes to liability and tax requirements. It’s also wise to connect with other entrepreneurs on platforms like Prosper’s, where you can find a community of business owners who have navigated these decisions and can share valuable insights from their own experiences.”
Test Out Your Business Concept
Tempting though it is to slam the gas pedal and get your business off the ground, you have to give it time and, with that, a test run.
“Before you fully launch, it’s crucial to test your business concept to get proof of concept and social proof,” said Kuma Gassoul, fellow co-founder at Prosper. “One way to do this is by volunteering your services or offering your product to a select group of your target audience. Ask for feedback, understand their pain points, and adjust accordingly. This process helps you refine your offering, validate your ideas, and generate early interest — ensuring your business has a strong foundation when you officially launch.”
Get In Great Financial Shape
A business idea cannot safely come to fruition without its owner being in a safe and thriving financial place. If you have any housekeeping to do there, get on it now.
“Start saving now or work on improving your credit score if you need a loan,” Gassoul said. “Being financially prepared gives you a clearer picture of what kind of funding you’ll need and the risks you can take.”
Start Networking and Building Relationships
Networking is an important part of any career, but it’s absolutely non-negotiable if you’re going into business on your own.
“Networking is something you can start long before your official launch,” Gassoul said. “Attend industry events, join online communities or connect with people who might become customers, partners or mentors. Building relationships early on can help you gain valuable insights, feedback, and even potential funding.”
Build a Pre-Launch Marketing Strategy
Before launching your business, strategize how to market it. You’ll need to be one step ahead of the game, with a powerful marketing plan, in order to succeed.
“Start thinking about how you’ll create buzz for your business before it opens,” Gassoul said. “Consider launching a pre-launch email list, engaging with your target audience on social media or even starting a blog. Building an audience in advance helps generate excitement and gives you a head start when it’s time to sell.”
Prepare For Major Change — And Some Not Fun Stuff
This may sound like a real bummer, but launching a business is a unique challenge, and, if you’ve been working under the management of others for your whole career, you could be in for some rude surprises. Get in the mindset to handle curveballs.
“If you’re coming from the consistency of a full-time career, you’re in for a big surprise with entrepreneurship,” said Roxi Nicolussi, the founder of The Big Bold Company, a coaching and consulting brand focused on empowering women in life and in business. “While it can be incredibly rewarding, you may be surprised by the less fun parts.”
Plan To Scale Up Business Now
It’s never too early to start strategizing how your business will grow, not only in terms of its offerings but also in terms of its talent and more.
“Think about growth from the start,” Belilty said. “Even if you’re launching small, consider how you’ll scale your business when the time comes. Will you need more staff, larger inventory, or different systems? Planning for growth early helps you set up processes that can evolve with your business, which is crucial for long-term success.”
