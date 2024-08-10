9 States With the Highest Minimum Wages in 2024

batuhanozdel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

More than 1 million workers nationwide earn the federal minimum wage of $7.25 or less. Even more workers earn the minimum wage in their states, but these state minimums vary greatly.

Here are the states with the highest minimum wages as of 2024.

Washington: $16.28

In 2024, the state minimum wage in Washington is $16.28 per hour — the highest in the country. Some cities in Washington have higher minimum wages.

Washington employers can pay some workers less than the state minimum wage. For example, they can pay workers who are 14 or 15 years old less, but their wages still need to be at least 85% of the state minimum wage.

Every year in mid-September, Washington adjusts the state minimum wage to account for cost-of-living changes. Washington’s new state minimum wage will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025. The Washington Labor and Industries Department has not yet announced what it will be.

California: $16

As of Jan. 1, 2024, the state minimum wage in California is $16 per hour. However, employers in some industries or locations are subject to higher minimum wage requirements.

For example, as of April 1, 2024, fast-food workers in California earn a minimum wage of $20 per hour. State law sets strict definitions of fast-food restaurants to determine which workers receive this higher minimum wage.

California also has plans to raise the minimum wage for healthcare employees between Oct. 15, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025. Anyone who works in a healthcare facility must receive this higher minimum wage, which ranges from $18 per hour to $23 per hour, depending on the type of healthcare facility.

Connecticut: $15.69

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage in Connecticut is $15.69 per hour. That’s 4.6% higher than it was in 2023.

Connecticut adjusts its state minimum wage yearly based on the U.S. Department of Labor’s employment cost index. Although the state has not announced any changes to the minimum wage for 2025, it will probably increase again. Expect an announcement about the change by October 2024.

New Jersey: $15.13

The New Jersey minimum wage increased to $15.13 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024. Minors (working in certain industries), car salespeople and outside salespeople are exceptions to the minimum wage law.

Tipped employees in New Jersey must earn at least the state minimum wage between their hourly wages and tips. Employers must pay tipped employees at least $5.26 per hour and make up the difference if their hourly earnings fall below $15.13.

On Jan. 1, 2025, the New Jersey minimum wage will increase to adjust for inflation. It’s not yet clear what the new minimum wage will be.

New York: $15

The state minimum wage in New York is $15 per hour. However, some counties have a higher minimum wage of $16 per hour.

Workers in New York City, Long Island and Westchester counties earn the higher $16 minimum wage. The rest of New York State is subject to the lower $15 minimum wage.

Tipped food service workers in New York earn at least $10 per hour as a cash wage with an additional $5 tip credit if they don’t earn at least $5 per hour in tips.

The New York minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour as of Jan. 1, 2025. In New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the new minimum wage will be $16.50 per hour.

Massachusetts: $15

The Massachusetts minimum wage became $15 on Jan. 1, 2023, and has not changed since. There are no set plans to increase the state minimum wage.

Employers of tipped service workers must pay them at least $6.75 per hour as long as their total earnings with tips reach $15 per hour. If they earn less than $15 per hour, the employer must make up the difference.

Maryland: $15

The General Assembly’s Fair Wage Act of 2023 increased Maryland’s state minimum wage from $13.25 to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2024. Some counties in Maryland have higher minimum wages depending on the number of employees an employer has.

Employers can pay workers under 18 years old less than the minimum wage in Maryland, but they must still earn at least $12.75.

Oregon: $14.70

Oregon’s standard state minimum wage is $14.70 as of July 1, 2024. In the Portland Metro area, it’s $15.95 per hour, and in nonurban counties, it’s $13.70 per hour.

Oregon’s Bureau of Labor and Industries adjusts the state minimum wage annually according to the change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. These changes go into effect on July 1 each year.

Arizona: $14.35

The state minimum wage in Arizona increased from $13.85 per hour to $14.35 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024. Tipped employees in Arizona have a minimum wage of $11.35 per hour.

The Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act in Arizona calls for a cost-of-living increase to the state minimum wage on Jan. 1 each year. Expect an announcement soon about the new minimum wage for 2025.

States With the Lowest Minimum Wages

Seven states either have no state minimum wage or a minimum wage below the federal rate of $7.65. Those states are:

Alabama

Georgia

Louisana

Mississippi

South Carolina

Tennesse

Wyoming

If the state minimum wage is below the federal minimum wage, the federal law supersedes the state wage.

An additional 13 states have their state minimum wage set at the federal minimum wage of $7.25. Those states are:

Iowa

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

North Carolina

North Dakota

New Hampshire

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

If the federal minimum wage changes, these states may change their minimum wages to reflect that.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 States With the Highest Minimum Wages in 2024