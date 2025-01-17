There are 9 states in America that will tax Social Security benefits in 2025 — find out if you live in one of them

Social Security benefits are an important source of retirement income, and no one wants to lose this money to taxes.

Unfortunately, some retirees do find themselves owing some of their retirement money to the IRS and to their state or local government.

On the federal level, you'll be taxed on up to 50% of benefits once provisional income exceeds $25,000 for single tax filers and $32,000 for married joint filers — and on up to 85% of benefits if provisional income exceeds $34,000 or $44,000, depending on filing status. Provisional income is half your benefits plus your adjusted gross income (AGI) plus nontaxable interest.

On the state level, though, the rules are different. A total of 41 states don't tax benefits, but nine do. If you live in one of them, you may need to make some plans to avoid owing money to the government.

Does your state tax Social Security benefits?

Here are the nine states that tax Social Security benefits in 2025:

Colorado

Connecticut

Minnesota

Montana

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

If your state is on the list, it's not necessarily a given that you'll need to pay tax on benefits. It depends on your income, as most states don't charge you unless you earn above a specific threshold. For example, in Connecticut, you're exempt unless your AGI is more than $75,000 for single filers or $100,000 for married joint filers.

You can confirm the thresholds with your state's department of revenue. If you are going to owe money, there are also a few things you can do to minimize the taxes you owe — or even avoid paying altogether.

Consider a Roth conversion

Withdrawals from traditional retirement accounts, like a 401(k) and an individual retirement account (IRA), are counted in determining whether you'll be taxed on benefits. Roth distributions, however, are not taxable and aren't counted toward that threshold.

Just be aware that a Roth conversion — transferring retirement assets, such as those mentioned above or, say, a simplified employee pension (SEP) into a Roth IRA — is a taxable event and that you may not get the full benefits of tax-free Roth withdrawals until at least five years after your conversion — so you may want to talk with a tax professional before making this move.

