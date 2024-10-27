The 9 Most Valuable Car Collections of the Uber-Rich

For many Americans, owning just one car is a magnificent financial feat. But for high rollers, having just one car could seem laughable and they’ll have at least a few. When you go up a few notches in wealth, you get into a rather fanatic-filled space. More than a handful of multimillionaires (and billionaires) boast incredibly vast and expensive car collections.
Check Out: 10 Undervalued Used Sports Cars You Can Actually Afford, According To Car Expert Doug DeMuro
Read Next: 9 Things You Must Do To Grow Your Wealth in 2024
Which are the priciest car collections among the uber-rich? How much are they worth? And how much are the people who own them worth?
Using information about auto collection details and their estimated values from Spear’s, a wealth management and luxury lifestyle media brand, which recently profiled the most expensive car collections in the world, GOBankingRates explored the 10 most valuable car collections of the uber-rich.
Trending Now:
-
-
Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?
Jay Kay
-
Net worth: $70 million
-
Estimated value of car collection: N/A
The English musician and singer Jason Cheetham, aka Jay Kay, of Jamiroquai fame, boasts a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Kay is a big-time car lover. At one time, the Grammy winner owned over 100 cars, though he’s been reported to have brought it down to around 50 premium automobiles.
See More: 8 Best Luxury Cars for Wealthy Retirees
Dmitry Lomakov
-
Net worth: $7 billion
-
Estimated value of car collection: N/A
Russian businessman Dmitry Lomakov is worth $7 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The director of Moscow’s museum of retro-automobiles, Lomakov is a famous collector of cars.
Over the span of four decades, Lomakov has reportedly purchased over 120 cars and motorcycles, including, controversially, a Mercedes-Benz 770K owned by Adolf Hitler and a green ZIS-110 Limousine belonging to Joseph Stalin.
Spear’s reported that the most valuable vehicle in Lomakov’s collection is a 1935 Mercedes-Benz 540K, valued at around $2.5 million.
Ken Lingenfelter
-
Net worth: N/A
-
Estimated value of car collection: N/A
It’s not surprising that Ken Lingenfelter has one of the most impressive car collections in the world — he’s the son of a General Motors executive and grew up surrounded by sleek, high-performance automobiles. Lingenfelter, who has been successful in the real estate settlement industry, bought his first Corvette in 1977.
From there, his passion for owning automobiles grew. According to Spear’s, in 2008 he purchased the assets of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, which was founded by a family member and specializes in sprucing up luxury cars.
The Lingenfelter Collection is home to over 200 vehicles, including an all-original 1980 Chevrolet Chevette with very low mileage — a rarity.
Rodger Dudding
-
Net worth: $211 million
-
Estimated value of car collection: $50 million
A British business mogul in the self-storage industry, Roger Dudding has a net worth of £162 million ($211 million), according to the Sunday Times’ Rich List, as reported by the Daily Mail.
A true car lover, Dudding has at least 420 rare, premium automobiles, worth around $50 million in total. Among the exquisite collection is a 24 Aston Martin Lagonda, a 1952 Morris Minor and a 1989 Lamborghini Countach, which is the priciest of the bunch, valued at $500,000.
Jay Leno
-
Net worth: $450 million
-
Estimated value of car collection: Between $52 million and $100 million
Television host and comedian Jay Leno is well known for his extensive collection of exclusive cars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Leno has a net worth of $450 million. Might a lot of this money be tied up in his array of expensive automobiles?
Leno has about 300 cars and motorcycles. He appears to have a soft spot for 1930s motors and American muscle cars. According to CarParts.com, Leno’s auto collection is valued at between $52 million and $100 million.
Gerard Lopez
-
Net worth: N/A
-
Estimated value of car collection: More than $100 million
Gerard Lopez is a Spanish businessperson perhaps best known for owning the Lotus F1 Team, a British Formula One racing team. This fact alone speaks to the wealthy entrepreneur’s passion for cars.
Lopez’s collection, which spans nearly 100 vehicles, is reportedly worth over $100 million. Among his most expensive and coveted automobiles is the 1984 Lamborghini Countach QV (one sold for $258,500 in 2018) and the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (one sold for $1.87 million in 2024).
Ralph Lauren
-
Net worth: $10.1 billion
-
Estimated value of car collection: $300 million
When you think of iconic fashion designer Ralph Lauren, who boasts a net worth of $10.1 billion, according to Forbes, you may think of elegant models and preppy, plush styles. But Lauren’s expertise stretches far beyond the runway; he’s also a master car collector.
He has more than 70 automobiles (most of them red), some of them incredibly rare, like a Lamborghini Reventron, of which only 15 were made. These models have sold for as much as $2.1 million. His automobile collection is valued at $300 million.
Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan
-
Net worth: $20 billion
-
Value of car collection: N/A
Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan has a net worth of $20 billion, according to Money.com. He’s known as the “Rainbow Sheikh” because of his outspoken support of the LGBTQ+ community. He’s less outspoken about the precise worth of his car collection, but it’s got to be way up there.
Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan’s auto collection isn’t only made up of suave sports cars. He’s also broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of 4-by-4 vehicles (at the time, he had 718 of them). But, naturally, he’s also got fancy car fanatic must-haves like Mustangs.
Hassanal Bolkiah
-
Net worth: $30 billion
-
Value of car collection: $5 billion
Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, is in possession of the largest high-end car collection in the world. The 78-year-old monarch has an estimated net worth of $30 billion, according to The Economic Times, a fortune built largely on proceeds from oil and gas reserves.
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s 7,000-plus car collection boasts hundreds of Rolls-Royces and Ferraris, along with an assortment of other premium models by Bentley and Lamborghini. His is the most expensive collection among the uber-rich, weighing in at an estimated $5 billion.
More From GOBankingRates
-
-
8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors
-
3 Ways a Balance Transfer Helps You Manage Debt (And How Much it Could Save You)
-
6 Items From Costco You Shouldn't Wait To Buy on Black Friday
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 9 Most Valuable Car Collections of the Uber-Rich