The 9 Most Valuable Car Collections of the Uber-Rich

For many Americans, owning just one car is a magnificent financial feat. But for high rollers, having just one car could seem laughable and they’ll have at least a few. When you go up a few notches in wealth, you get into a rather fanatic-filled space. More than a handful of multimillionaires (and billionaires) boast incredibly vast and expensive car collections.

Which are the priciest car collections among the uber-rich? How much are they worth? And how much are the people who own them worth?

Using information about auto collection details and their estimated values from Spear’s, a wealth management and luxury lifestyle media brand, which recently profiled the most expensive car collections in the world, GOBankingRates explored the 10 most valuable car collections of the uber-rich.

Jay Kay

Net worth: $70 million

Estimated value of car collection: N/A

The English musician and singer Jason Cheetham, aka Jay Kay, of Jamiroquai fame, boasts a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kay is a big-time car lover. At one time, the Grammy winner owned over 100 cars, though he’s been reported to have brought it down to around 50 premium automobiles.

Dmitry Lomakov

Net worth: $7 billion

Estimated value of car collection: N/A

Russian businessman Dmitry Lomakov is worth $7 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The director of Moscow’s museum of retro-automobiles, Lomakov is a famous collector of cars.

Over the span of four decades, Lomakov has reportedly purchased over 120 cars and motorcycles, including, controversially, a Mercedes-Benz 770K owned by Adolf Hitler and a green ZIS-110 Limousine belonging to Joseph Stalin.

Spear’s reported that the most valuable vehicle in Lomakov’s collection is a 1935 Mercedes-Benz 540K, valued at around $2.5 million.

Ken Lingenfelter

Net worth: N/A

Estimated value of car collection: N/A

It’s not surprising that Ken Lingenfelter has one of the most impressive car collections in the world — he’s the son of a General Motors executive and grew up surrounded by sleek, high-performance automobiles. Lingenfelter, who has been successful in the real estate settlement industry, bought his first Corvette in 1977.

From there, his passion for owning automobiles grew. According to Spear’s, in 2008 he purchased the assets of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, which was founded by a family member and specializes in sprucing up luxury cars.

