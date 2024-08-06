9 Items To Splurge, Settle or Skip at Costco

slobo / iStock.com

If you are a Costco shopper, then you know the drill: there are some must-have items that you throw into your cart — whether in person or online — anytime you are shopping at the big box store you’ve come to know and love.

At the same time, you know there are other purchases that you can settle for at Costco. Sure, they might not be the best quality or at the lowest price, but still are decent buys for the house. Then there are the products that you skip altogether, not worth the money or time to even consider taking home.

What To Splurge on at Costco

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil

“Costco’s Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a hidden gem worth every penny. It’s not only organic but also consistently ranks high in third-party taste tests,” said Brendon McCullough, founder and managing director at Dealhack.

“The quality rivals that of more expensive brands in gourmet stores, making it a smart splurge for health-conscious cooks who want to elevate their dishes,” McCullough said.

High-End Electronics

Think along the lines of televisions, laptops and more, McCullough said.

“Costco offers an awesome range of high-end electronics, often bundled with extended warranties and exceptional customer service,” he explained.

“For instance, the selection of 4K TVs and laptops from top brands like Samsung and Dell can be worthwhile investments,” McCullough said. “The additional perks, such as exclusive member pricing and hassle-free returns, make these big-ticket items worth splurging on.”

Luxury Bedding Sets

Sleep soundly knowing that you got your luxurious bedding at Costco.

“Investing in quality sleep is important and Costco’s luxury bedding sets, including brands like Charisma and Hotel Signature, are worth the splurge,” McCullough said.

“These sets often include high thread count sheets and premium materials that provide comfort and durability, enhancing your overall sleep experience,” he said.

What To Settle for at Costco

Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper

Everyone uses it, but not everyone can afford the high-end brands of toilet paper, which is why Costco’s in-house brand of Kirkland Signature is a perfectly fine purchase.

“Costco’s own brand of toilet paper is a great example of an item that you don’t need to spend a fortune on to get good quality,” McCullough said. “It’s affordable, reliable and often available in bulk. It strikes a good balance between cost and comfort.”

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

A controversial pick, which is why it ended up in the ‘settle for’ section: produce. At Costco, if they are fresh, they often go bad pretty quickly. However, if they are frozen, they might be worth adding to your shopping list.

“The frozen fruits and vegetables at Costco offer excellent value for money,” McCullough explained.

“Brands like Kirkland Signature provide a wide variety of options that are flash-frozen to preserve nutrients,” McCullough said. “These products are versatile, great for smoothies, nutritious and significantly more affordable than fresh produce, especially off-season.”

Basic Household Cleaning Supplies

“Costco’s selection of household cleaning supplies, including their Kirkland Signature line, provides reliable performance at a reasonable price,” McCullough said.

Products like dish soap, laundry detergent and all-purpose cleaners are effective and cost-efficient, making them smart choices for budget-conscious shoppers, he explained.

What To Skip at Costco

Perishable Bulk Items

This is the balancing act of Costco: buy in bulk. Just make sure you can eat everything you buy, particularly if it comes with an expiration date in the not-so-distant future.

“While Costco is known for its bulk savings, some perishable items like fresh produce, bakery goods and large quantities of dairy can be a miss unless you have a large household or are throwing a party,” McCullough said.

“These items often spoil before they can be consumed, leading to waste and negating any savings,” he explained.

Name-Brand Sodas

Coke, Pepsi and other sodas you know by name are no-buys at Costco.

“Name-brand sodas at Costco may seem like a good deal due to the bulk packaging, but in reality, these beverages are often cheaper during sales at regular grocery stores,” McCullough said.

“Unless you’re hosting a large event, it’s better to buy soda when it’s on sale elsewhere,” he said.

Pre-Packaged Snack Packs

“Pre-packaged snack packs, though convenient, tend to be more expensive per unit compared to buying larger packages and dividing them yourself,” McCullough explained.

He went on to say that for cost-effective snacking, “it’s better to buy larger quantities of your favorite snacks and portion them at home.”

McCullough said to balance quality, value and practicality, ensuring that you make the most of your Costco membership without going over your allotted budgets, which (in his opinion) is easy to do.

