9 Housing Markets Boomers Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Art Wager / Getty Images

Many baby boomers have been settled into their homes for decades. As of 2022, baby boomers make up 21% of the U.S. population and 38% of total homeowner households, according to Freddie Mac. When households age beyond 75, this number gradually starts to decline.

Consider This: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

See More: How To Start Investing In Real Estate – Even If You’re Not Rich

However, in 10 years the youngest boomers will only be 71 years old. Because of this, those looking to make a move and take on a mortgage might be priced out in certain areas. Here are four housing markets boomers won’t be able to afford in a decade.

Also here are housing markets boomers should consider instead.

4 Real Estate Markets Already Unaffordable for Most Boomers

Some real estate markets won’t even have to wait 10 years to become unaffordable for boomers.

“Boomers without major exchange equity are currently locked out of the most expensive single-family markets,” said Jeff Adams, real estate investing strategist at Home Investors Zone.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, the average value of a U.S. home is $356,585, according to Zillow. Given the average home value of the markets listed by Adams and the one-year value changes according to Zillow below, it’s easy to see why these areas could be unaffordable to a population where many are on a fixed income.

Trending Now: I’m a Realtor: 5 Cities Retirees Are Moving To in 2025

San Francisco Bay Area

Average home value: $1,242,637

One-year value change: 1.4% increase

Orange County, California

Average home value: $1,149,480

One-year value change: 8.3% increase

Greater Boulder, Colorado

Average home value: $962,534

One-year value change: 0.5% decrease

Honolulu

Average home value: $773,409

One-year value change: 0.7% increase

In addition to home prices, Adams said high energy and construction costs, as well as property taxes, will rise dramatically over the next decade. He said this will even reduce the buying power of boomers with significant equity in these areas.

5 Additional Markets To Watch

Some areas currently popular with boomers are still affordable for retirees. However, this could change in the next decade.

GOBankingRates recently published a list of the 50 fastest-growing retirement hotspots in the U.S. Some of those cities are listed below and given their current property values and one-year value change, it’s possible these cities will become unaffordable for boomers.

El Dorado Hills, California

Average home value: $902,483

One-year value change: 1.3% increase

Longmont, Colorado

Average home value: $562,063

One-year value change: 0.7% increase

Story Continues