9 Household Items You Should Always Buy at Costco To Save Money

Whether you’re an avid Costco shopper or you’ve just purchased your first membership, there are certain household items you should buy only at this warehouse club.

Many of these items are cheaper than what you’d find elsewhere, or they are offered at very reasonable prices. They’re also useful to have around the house.

Here are the top household items you should always get at Costco if you want to save money.

Detergent

If you’re running low on certain cleaning supplies, such as laundry detergent, you might want to add that to your Costco shopping list.

“Buying detergents in bulk from Costco is particularly beneficial for large families with heavy demand for laundry, as it ensures a continuous supply of detergent without visiting stores frequently,” said Andy Cooper, a financial analyst at CouponBirds.

A 170-ounce container of Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent costs $30 at Costco. A 150-ounce container of similar detergent costs $36 on Amazon.

And this isn’t accounting for Costco’s own label.

“The price will be more favorable if you choose Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Liquid, the Costco store brand product that only costs $21.99 for 194 fluid ounces,” Cooper added.

Snacks

At Costco, you can pick up many affordable snacks in large quantities. For example, the Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn costs $17 and includes 44 bags.

If you’re looking for a healthier alternative, Nature’s Garden Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs costs $15. It includes 24 snack packs — Omega-3 Deluxe Mix, Cranberry Health Mix and Heart Healthy Mix.

Bottled Water

Bottled water is a must-have household item, especially for more active families.

“Bottled water is convenient for family tours or activities,” Cooper said. “Costco sells bottled water under its brand, the Kirkland Signature purified drinking water, at a very competitive price, which is always cheaper than other brands. As the shelf life of still water lasts as long as two years, it is a good choice to stock up on some of it for future travel or other uses.”

Pricing varies by location. For example, you can get a 40-count, 48-case pallet of Kirkland Signature Bottled Water for $440 — or $0.23 per bottle.

Canned Soups and Ramen

Having quick, ready-to-eat meals is important in busy households. At Costco, you can find a variety of options, ranging from canned soups to instant ramen. Many of these items have long shelf lives and are reasonably priced.

For example, you can purchase an 18-count Nongshim Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup for $20. Or you can get eight cans of Campbell’s Simply Chicken Noodle Soup for $16.

Home Appliances

When it comes to affordable, quality home appliances, Costco has a great selection.

“Many shoppers choose Costco to purchase home appliances because this warehouse store offers a variety of appliances, some of which are very attractive in price and quality,” Cooper said. “Costco also offers a generous return policy and extended warranty, which is too enticing to refuse.”

One particular home appliance Cooper recommended was the SAMSUNG 28 Stainless 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. It costs just under $1,000.

“The same model at Amazon is $1,829, 83% more expensive than Costco,” Cooper said. “Besides, Amazon only provides a 30-day return guarantee, and you have to spend another $119 for a two-year protection plan on Amazon.”

Paper Towels

Paper towels and other paper products are both essential and last a long time, making them the perfect bulk buy.

Samantha Landau, a consumer expert at TopCashback, said, “Paper towels are essential in everyday life for their cleaning convenience. Costco offers the Kirkland Signature Paper Towels for $22.99, which comes with 12 rolls. When looking elsewhere, BJ’s offers the Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels for $24.49, which also comes with 12 rolls but for more money. Costco is the clear winner here if you’re looking to save money on this household essential.”

Febreze

If you need something to eliminate odors in your home, look no further than Costco for Febreze.

“Febreze is a go-to solution for instantly refreshing and eliminating odors from fabrics, furniture and living spaces,” Landau said. “When looking at Walmart, you’ll find a four-pack of Febreze Air Refresher spray bottles for $19.95 (originally $26.75). However, if you want to save, check out Costco. They offer the same variety pack for $18.49.”

Always compare costs and quantities when purchasing anything, whether it’s air fresheners, food or cleaning supplies. That way, you’ll get the best deals possible.

Laundry Pods

Not everyone wants liquid laundry detergent for their clothes, which is where laundry pods come in. They’re convenient, effective and surprisingly affordable at Costco.

“Laundry pods make laundry day a breeze,” Landau said. “Just toss one in, no measuring or mess, and you’re good to go for fresh and clean clothes.

“When looking to save money, shop for the Free & Gentle Tide Pods for $34.99 at Costco. Walmart carries the same item for $48.05. Shopping at Costco saves you over $13 on this laundry essential.”

Toilet Paper

Like paper towels, toilet paper is built to last a long time, which is why it’s great to get in bulk from Costco. The Charmin Ultra Strong Bath Tissue, for example, costs $30 and comes with 30 rolls of 2-ply tissue.

