6 Cheap Aldi Household Essentials To Start Buying Now

Aldi is known for having some of the best discounts on food, especially when you are looking for unique, quality brands at low prices.

But what about saving money on other household items? Of course, Aldi has a wide selection to choose from.

The next time you go shopping at Aldi, make sure that your list goes beyond food into products that make your home come to life. Here are six cheap household essentials to grab at your nearest store or online. It is important to remember that prices may vary by store and location.

Boulder Ultra Paper Towels

You can grab a six-pack of Boulder Ultra Paper Towel for substantially less than you would pay for its name-brand counterpart. The store’s private-label product says it is comparable to Bounty. Advertising indicates that the multi size paper towels are equivalent to 11 regular rolls.

Radiance Dry Sweeping Cloths

Aldi offers a deep discount on a 16-count box of its store-brand dry sweeping cloths. The multi-surface dry wipes are comparable to Swiffer Dry Mops, according to their packaging. The name-brand will cost you three to four times what you will pay for the Radiance version.

Huntington Home 3-Wick Candle

For less than $5, you can snag a luxurious 3-wick candle from Aldi’s Huntington Home brand. The private label is known for high-quality home goods at a more affordable price. These soy-blend candles come in a variety of scents, including vanilla, tropical escape and gardenia.

Tandil Liquid Laundry Detergent

Want a pleasantly-scented laundry detergent for a fraction of the price? Check out Aldi’s Tandil liquid laundry detergent. The soap comes in Original or Island Breeze and lasts for up to 64 loads. This bargain brand is one you can’t pass up, particularly if you are doing endless loads of laundry each week.

Willow Ultra Strong Bath Tissue

For several dollars less than its competitor, you can scoop up 12 rolls of 2-ply toilet paper from the discount retailer. According to many Aldi shoppers, the Willow Ultra Strong Bath Tissue is a must-grab. Its package claims it is comparable to Charmin. You’ll save big without having to scrimp on quality with this cheaper Aldi alternative.

Boulder Gallon Storage Bags

Pick up a 40-count box of Boulder Gallon Storage Bags for under $3.00 at Aldi. The twin lock bags are BPA-free and similar to the Ziploc brand, according to the packaging. The plastic storage bags are also available in other sizes and varieties.

Jake Arky and Brooke Barley contributed to the reporting for this article.

Jake Arky and Brooke Barley contributed to the reporting for this article.