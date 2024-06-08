9 Cars To Stay Away From In Retirement

Pekic / Getty Images

Retirement should be a time when you finally get to travel, hit a little white ball around green landscapes and spend quality time with family and friends — not your mechanic. So, especially if you are on a fixed income, when it comes to cars, you want a reliable ride that’s easy on the fuel and maintenance costs. “The key for retirees is to prioritize reliability, fuel economy, and affordable maintenance above all else,” said John Lin, an experienced mechanic and owner of Pennsylvania’s JB Motor Works. “Stick to brands with great track records and you’ll keep more of that pension in your pocket.”

With that in mind, here are nine popular cars you might want to steer clear of in retirement to keep your golden years golden.

Nissan Altima

This is an attractive sedan with an equally attractive sticker price, with a 2024 price range starting at $26,000. However, said Lin, that might be where your savings stop and the check writing begins. He suggests staying away from the Altima models with continuous variable transmission (CVT). “The transmission is basically a ticking time bomb,” he said.

Chevrolet Cruze

Now discontinued but commonly available on the used market, this compact sedan might seem like a bargain at first, but it will likely soon have you ensuring your mechanic’s retirement, not your own, said Lin. “Cruzes come into the shop monthly for leaks, sensor failures, and AC blowouts. Highway robbery on a Chevy budget,” Lin said.

Ford Mustang

If you’re the muscle car type and want to continue that in your golden years, you might need a bit more gold than you think, at least if you choose the Ford Mustang. The V8, 5.0-liter version is one of the thirstier models on the market, with a dismal 15 MPG rating for city driving and a combined highway and city MPG of only 18. On the plus side, you’ll get from gas station to gas station quickly.

Chrysler 300 or 200

The Chrysler 300 is a stylish full-sized sedan, a model traditionally popular with folks over 50. But the Chrysler 300 is a brute on the pocketbook when it comes to gas. Opt for the 8-cylinder model and you could get as little as 18 combined city and highway MPG. And if you opt for a used midsize Chrysler 200, think again, said Lin. “Those are notorious for transmission failures and electrical gremlins. Parts and labor add up fast,” he said.

Land Rover Range Rover

There’s no denying that Land Rover’s Range Rover is a sleek, refined luxury SUV with comfort and beauty for days. But like a bad TV version of a supermodel, this stunner is high-maintenance, said Scott Kunes, chief operating officer of Kunes Auto Group. “Known for its tendency to both breakdown and be costly to repair, the Range Rover may not hold its value as well as other SUVs,” he said.

Chevrolet Suburban

Got a lot of grandkids and need a big SUV? There are plenty to choose from, and most will have higher fuel and maintenance costs. However, Blake Shaw, an auto expert who writes for All About Wheels, said the Chevy Suburban is one to steer clear of. “This large SUV has low fuel economy, resulting in high fuel costs. Furthermore, its size and weight can result in high maintenance and repair costs,” she said.

Mitsubishi Mirage

You might be enticed by the Mirage’s low price tag of under $20,000 and the relatively high fuel economy at 37 combined city/highway MPG, but those savings could be, well, a mirage, said Lin. “These econoboxes are cheap for a reason,” he said. “They’re flimsy, underpowered, and prone to all sorts of mechanical issues. Not a wise choice for retirees who need dependable transportation.” Perhaps that’s why Car and Driver gave the 2024 version a 2.5 out of 10 rating.

Fiat 500L

If you’re into the mini MPV thing, you might consider the sporty, European-lined Fiat 500L. But this might not be the most practical move. “They have endless problems with oil leaks, clutch replacements, and buggy infotainment systems. The ‘L’ must stand for lemon,” said Lin.

Dodge Journey

Discontinued in 2020 after 12 years in production, Journeys are common on the used market. But if you’re looking for a bargain on a used SUV, this might not be the call, said Lin, who sees these in his repair shop regularly. “They are cheaply made and plagued by engine, suspension, and AC issues. Definitely not a journey you want to take,” he said.

7 Cars To Consider Instead

Not to be all doom and gloom, we asked experts what cars they’d choose if they were retiring on a fixed income. The following were on virtually every one of their lists.

Toyota Corolla: “The gold standard of dependable, fuel-efficient transport. These things will outlive cockroaches in a nuclear winter,” said Lin.

Honda Civic: “Much like the Corolla, Civics are engineered to run forever while sipping gas. Parts are cheap and plentiful too,” Lin said.

Hyundai Elantra: “The Elantra offers peace-of-mind and financial stability thanks to its excellent warranty and low maintenance costs,” Shaw said.

Mazda3: “A bit sportier than the other two, but still rock-solid reliable. Mazda has really stepped up quality in recent years,” Lin said.

Kia Soul: “Don’t let the funky looks fool you, Souls are surprisingly durable and inexpensive to fix. Plus, they’re easier for retirees to get in and out of than a sedan,” Lin said.

Toyota Camry: “The Camry is known for its long-term dependability and low cost of ownership, making it an excellent option for retirees,” said Shaw.

Subaru Impreza: “If you live where the weather gets dicey, Imprezas offer cheap and dependable AWD to get you through in one piece. Just keep an eye on the head gaskets as they age,” said Lin.

