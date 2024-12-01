9 Best Side Gigs for Boomers in 2025

If you’re a boomer close to retirement or already in the throes of your golden years, you might want to bring in a little extra money with a side job. Extra earnings can help pad your savings and give you something to do with your time. By definition, side gigs don’t require a full-time effort and they can be a great social outlet if you’re eager to get out of the house.

Here’s a look at a few easy side gigs that are perfect for boomers.

Try This: 5 Side Hustles That Can Earn You an Extra $1,000 Before 2025

Read More: How to get Expert Help for Your Finances-Even on a Budget

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Rideshare Driver

Average salary: $20.16 per hour, according to Indeed

Rideshare companies are always seeking new drivers and you don’t need any formal training (other than a valid driver’s license). You’re free to set your own schedule, so you can work as often or as little as you like. Try applying with Uber or Lyft if you don’t mind driving others. If you don’t want the pressure of talking to people you don’t know, you can offer your services as a delivery driver through Instacart or Grubhub.

For You: Get Paid To Watch Videos: 11 Easy Ways

Freelance Writer

Average salary: $22.43 per hour, according to Indeed

Boomers who enjoy research and writing might find a second calling with freelance writing. As a freelance writer, you can write about the things you enjoy, which can be anything from finance to automobile repair. To get started, try building a portfolio of things you’ve written and apply to companies in need of content writers.

Pet Sitter

Average salary: $16.17 per hour, according to Indeed

Lots of people need help caring for their pets — and you can help. Companies like Wag! and Rover allow you to set up a profile and offer boarding and drop-in pet care. You can also try dog walking for people in your neighborhood. There’s no training required to get started — all you need is time and a love of animals.

Babysitter

Average salary: $21.79 per hour, according to Indeed

For many parents, finding affordable child care is a real challenge. The average weekly cost for infant day care is $321 and it can be much higher for families that live in major cities or have several young children. You can step in to fill the gaps by offering part-time child care during workdays or on weekends.

Photographer

Average salary: $20.94 per hour, according to Indeed

Smartphones make it super easy to take a quick photo, but they don’t offer the same capabilities as a professional camera. If you’re comfortable working with DSLRs or other digital cameras, you can offer your services as a professional photographer. People are always looking for experienced photographers for weddings and family shots.