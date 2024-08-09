8k-Mile 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series Now Available on Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Combining track-focused performance with luxury, it is now available on Bring A Trailer.

A pristine 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series with just 8,000 miles on the odometer is now being offered on Bring A Trailer. This high-performance coupe, finished in striking Arctic White over black Nappa leather, combines luxury and power, making it a highly desirable collector's item.

Under the hood lies a hand-assembled 6.2-liter M156 V8 engine, factory-rated at 500 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. This powerhouse is mated to an AMG Speedshift seven-speed automatic transmission, delivering power to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential. The car's performance credentials are bolstered by an AMG adjustable coil-over suspension and AMG Electronic Stability Program (ESP).

Inspired by DTM race cars, the CLK63 AMG Black Series features aggressive styling cues, including flared fenders, carbon-fiber-reinforced front and rear aprons, and a carbon-fiber decklid spoiler. The Arctic White paint is complemented by 19″ AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Continental tires installed in June 2024. Bi-xenon headlights with Active Curve Illumination and quad polished exhaust outlets add to the car's dynamic appearance. Clear paint protection film covers the front bumper, hood, fenders, and rear wheel arches to preserve the pristine finish.

The cabin of this CLK63 AMG Black Series exudes luxury and sportiness. Bolstered bucket seats are trimmed in black Nappa leather, paired with a color-coordinated dashboard, door panels, and carpets. The rear seats have been deleted to save weight, a feature unique to the Black Series. High-end appointments include aluminum and carbon-fiber trim, Keyless-Go, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a Harman Kardon LOGIC7 sound system, and COMAND infotainment with navigation. The carbon-fiber center console storage lid was repaired in September 2023, and the air-conditioning system was recharged in June 2024.

This CLK63 AMG Black Series comes with a comprehensive documentation package, including a window sticker, VMI report, manufacturer’s literature, service records, a car cover, and a battery tender. It has a clean Carfax report and a clean Montana title. The vehicle has been registered in Arizona, Florida, and Montana, showcasing its well-traveled and well-maintained history.

Recent maintenance in September 2023 included an oil change, transmission and differential fluid replacement, and the installation of new air intake pipe and air filters. The car has also had its air-conditioning system recharged and tires replaced in 2024, ensuring it is in top mechanical condition.

This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series is a rare opportunity to own a low-mileage example of AMG's most track-focused model from the late 2000s. With its powerful V8 engine, aggressive styling, and luxurious interior, it is a perfect blend of performance and elegance. Offered in Florida, this vehicle is ready for its next owner to enjoy both on the road and at car shows.

