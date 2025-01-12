With 87% ownership, Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Royal Gold's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

52% of the business is held by the top 7 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 87% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Royal Gold, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Royal Gold?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Royal Gold does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Royal Gold, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Royal Gold. The company's largest shareholder is Capital Research and Management Company, with ownership of 13%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 10% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 10.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

