With 83% ownership of the shares, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Southwest Gas Holdings' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 83% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Southwest Gas Holdings.

NYSE:SWX Ownership Breakdown January 26th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Southwest Gas Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Southwest Gas Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Southwest Gas Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:SWX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 26th 2025

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.6% of Southwest Gas Holdings. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Icahn Capital LP is currently the largest shareholder, with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 9.3% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

