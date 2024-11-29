With 82% ownership of the shares, Allianz Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ALLIANZ) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Allianz Malaysia Berhad's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The largest shareholder of the company is Allianz SE, Insurance Investments with a 64% stake

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Allianz Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ALLIANZ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 82% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Allianz Malaysia Berhad.

KLSE:ALLIANZ Ownership Breakdown November 29th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Allianz Malaysia Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Allianz Malaysia Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Allianz Malaysia Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

KLSE:ALLIANZ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 29th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Allianz Malaysia Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Allianz SE, Insurance Investments is currently the company's largest shareholder with 64% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.7% and 3.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

