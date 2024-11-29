With 82% ownership of the shares, Allianz Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ALLIANZ) is heavily dominated by institutional owners
Key Insights
-
Significantly high institutional ownership implies Allianz Malaysia Berhad's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions
-
The largest shareholder of the company is Allianz SE, Insurance Investments with a 64% stake
-
Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business
Every investor in Allianz Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ALLIANZ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 82% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).
Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.
Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Allianz Malaysia Berhad.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Allianz Malaysia Berhad?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that Allianz Malaysia Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Allianz Malaysia Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Allianz Malaysia Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Allianz SE, Insurance Investments is currently the company's largest shareholder with 64% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.7% and 3.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.
While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.
Insider Ownership Of Allianz Malaysia Berhad
The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
We can report that insiders do own shares in Allianz Malaysia Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM81m worth of stock in the RM3.6b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in Allianz Malaysia Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
