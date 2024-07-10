8 Ways To Save on Food When Traveling — Even With Rising Costs

SrdjanPav / iStock.com

Seeing the world is one of the great joys of being alive — and part of that is eating the foods of the cultures you’re visiting. Diving into a steaming plate of tamales in Mexico or chowing down on fluffy injera in Ethiopia are unparalleled experiences.

However, eating out all the time for every meal can get pricy. Thankfully, there are tips and tricks you can use to get the most out of your vacay eats without going completely broke in the process.

Here are some easy ways to save money on food when you’re away from home.

Bring Your Own Snacks

Pack some snacks in your bag before you leave home. Things like nuts, dried fruit or granola bars don’t go bad and are easy to carry. These snacks can keep you from getting too hungry between meals and help you avoid buying expensive airport or tourist area food.

Find Where Local People Eat

Ask people who live in the place you’re visiting where they like to eat. These spots often have good food that doesn’t cost too much. Local eateries are usually cheaper than restaurants in touristy areas and can give you a taste of real local food.

Visit Food Markets

Look for local food markets in the area you’re visiting. You can buy fresh fruit, bread and cheese to make your own meals. This is not only cheaper than eating at restaurants all the time, but it also lets you try local foods in a different way.

Eat Big at Lunch

Many restaurants have lower prices at lunchtime for the same meals they serve at dinner. Try to have your biggest meal in the middle of the day to save money. You can then have a smaller, cheaper dinner later.

Cook Some Meals

If you’re staying somewhere with a kitchen, try cooking a few meals. Buying groceries and making food yourself can save a lot of money over time. It can also be fun to shop for local ingredients and try cooking them yourself.

Look for Special Deals

Some restaurants have “happy hour” times when food and drinks cost less. This is usually in the early evening. Look for signs in restaurant windows or ask hotel staff about places with good happy hour deals.

Drink Tap Water

Buying bottled water every day adds up to a lot of money over a trip. Bring a water bottle you can refill, instead. If the tap water isn’t safe to drink where you are, ask if your hotel has filtered water you can use.

Use Your Phone To Find Deals

There are apps that can help you find cheaper places to eat in new cities. They show you what other travelers think about restaurants and how much they cost. Some apps even offer special discounts if you book through them.

