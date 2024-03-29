8 Used Cars That Have Been Recalled To Stay Away From

©Ford

When buying a used car, it’s important to check the vehicle history, as well as any recalls for the particular model you are planning to buy. While some issues can be addressed and repaired, it might not be worth the headache or the hassle.

Here are a few recalled car models you should avoid.

BMW X5

Various years of the BMW X5 have been recalled, bringing the total number of unique times this car model has been recalled to 81, Mental Floss reported. Most recently, the 2023 BMW X5 was recalled due to a transmission oil leak concern, USA Today reported.

Ford Explorer

The Ford Explorer has been recalled 83 unique times, Mental Floss reported. In the latest round, Ford recalled certain 2020-2022 Ford Explorer vehicles due to a manufacturing defect in the high-voltage cell, USA Today reported.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla recalled 2020-2023 Model Ys due to issues with its Autosteer system. In a recall notice submitted to the National Highway Safety Administration, Tesla noted that “in certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse of the SAE Level 2 advanced driver-assistance feature.”

Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 is the most commonly recalled vehicle of all time, with 115 unique recalls, according to Mental Floss. Most recently, Ford recalled nearly 113,000 of its 2021-2023 F-150 trucks due to a rear axle issue that could increase the risk of a crash, USA Today reported.

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang has been recalled 76 times, according to Mental Floss. The latest recall affects nearly 188,000 2020-2023 Mustangs due to a faulty brake fluid level sensor, USA Today reported. The sensor may not activate the visual warning indicator when fluid is low, which could increase the risk of crashes.

Honda Odyssey

Honda recalled its 2013 Odyssey due to the placement of the “Odyssey” badge on the wrong side of the rear, a recall that made the list of Top Gear’s “Ten of the Weirdest Car Recalls.” While this recall may not have posed a serious threat, it’s not the only time this vehicle was recalled. Honda also recalled 2018-2020 Odysseys due to issues with the vehicle’s fuel pump, USA Today reported.

Subaru Legacy

With 77 unique recalls, the Subaru Legacy is one of the most recalled vehicles of all time, Mental Floss reported. One terrifying recall involved an issue where the engine would randomly start on its own, Top Gear reported.

Toyota Corolla

Although Toyotas are generally known to be reliable cars, there have been some issues with past Corolla models. In 1995, Toyota issued a recall on over 600,000 Corollas due to a faulty airbag sensor, Top Gear reported. Most recently, Toyota recalled certain 2022-2023 Corolla Crosses due to an issue with the front passenger airbag.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Used Cars That Have Been Recalled To Stay Away From