8 Things You Must Buy at Sam’s Club While on a Retirement Budget

For many retirees, a trip to Sam’s Club looks a bit different after entering retirement. Grocery shopping priorities change, and Sam’s Club members might even find they spend time in departments they didn’t typically frequent before.

However, there are always staple items that benefit from being bought in bulk and where retirees can find the best deals. If you’re revamping your Sam’s Club shopping list, consider shopping for these eight retirement budget-friendly items.

Aspirin

Sam’s Club carries a wide variety of pain relief medication in both affordable name brands and under the in-house Member’s Mark label.

Sam’s Club members, for example, receive 400 gel caps when they purchase Member’s Mark extra strength acetaminophen. Priced at $11.98 per bottle, this comes out to paying about three cents per pain relief gel cap.

This item is also FSA and HSA eligible if you’re planning to put those dollars toward purchasing medicine cabinet essentials. Members are encouraged to review all FSA and HSA-eligible items listed on the Sam’s Club website. Aside from aspirin and pain relief medication, other eligible items include hearing solutions, optical center items and more.

Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is the kind of household essential where the buyer almost always benefits from buying it in bulk. Not only does this ensure retirees never have to worry about running out at an inopportune time, but Sam’s Club runs frequent sales on toilet paper.

For example, now through April 7, Sam’s Club is offering $3 off instant savings on Quilted Northern ultra-soft and strong toilet paper. At $18.68 for 32 rolls, members pay about 58 cents per toilet paper roll.

Restaurant Gift Cards

Whether you plan to dine out more frequently in retirement or want to gift loved ones with meals at their favorite eateries, Sam’s Club members will find more than a few dining gift cards to shop at prices well below the card’s value.

One outstanding gift card deal worth highlighting is the Bob Evans $50 gift card multipack. Two $25 gift cards are included. Members only pay $39.98, receiving about $10 in savings.

Laundry Detergent

You’ll still need laundry supplies in your retirement years. Much like stocking up on toilet paper, it’s ideal to purchase these in bulk at Sam’s Club for savings.

As an example, Tide ultra-concentrated liquid laundry detergent is $5 off its original price at Sam’s Club now through April 7. This detergent is equipped for 152 loads of laundry, meaning once you buy it (and get it on sale) you won’t need to stock up again for a long time.

Gas

Buying gas at Sam’s Club Fuel Center may be one of the primary reasons retirees keep their Sam’s Club memberships.

Check to make sure the Fuel Center is one of the services offered at your Club location and fill up on unleaded or premium options.

Vitamins

Staying in good health is important for retirees and Sam’s Club sells a wide range of vitamins and supplements for men and women.

For example, Vitafusion women’s multivitamin gummies are an excellent multivitamin for energy metabolism, bone and immune support. Sam’s Club members also receive $3.50 instant savings now through April 7. Check-in regularly to see which vitamins and other supplements are on sale at your local Sam’s Club.

Trail Mix

Even though retirees may not shop for bulk pantry essentials the same way they did before retiring, they’ll still want to keep certain snacks handy at home or in the car.

Looking for trail mix recommendations? Try Nature’s Garden probiotic immune booster snack packs. A variety blend including almonds, pepitas, tart cherries, hazelnuts and more is in every trail mix packet, offering an excellent source of vitamin C and D and zinc. The price tag is also a win. At $10.98 for 24 packs, members only pay about 46 cents per snack pack.

Travel and Entertainment

If you didn’t frequent the Sam’s Club Travel and Entertainment department prior to retiring, you may find yourself spending time there especially if your retirement lifestyle prioritizes going places and having a good time.

Through this department, Sam’s Club members receive up to 60% discounts on hotels around the world and up to 25% on rental cars. Retirees interested in keeping their entertainment local will also receive discounts on movie tickets and special deals on NBA, NHL and MLB tickets.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things You Must Buy at Sam’s Club While on a Retirement Budget