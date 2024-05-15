8 Summer Products To Buy at Sam’s Club For Under $100

slobo / iStock.com

Shopping at Sam’s Club, a membership warehouse owned by Walmart, is a great way to save money year-round. As a Sam’s Club member, you’ll have instant access to member’s only pricing on groceries and other household essentials.

Check Out: 5 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Buy at Sam’s Club

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Summer is almost here, which means it’s the ideal time to find deals on your favorite seasonal items. Here are some of the best summer products at Sam’s Club for under $100.

Member’s Mark Café Collection Steel Table

Price: $74.98 (originally $89.98)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Member’s Mark Café Collection Steel Table is perfect for outdoor dining. It’s available in three colors — teal, black and red — and can seat up to four people. The foot levelers are adjustable, and the water-resistant finish can make it last for years.

Learn More: 6 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Big Lots

Member’s Mark Café Collection 2-Pack Chairs

Price: $79.98 (originally $99.98)

The chairs are available as part of the Member’s Mark Café Collection and match perfectly with the Café Collection steel table. The set of two chairs comes in three colors and has a stamped leaf cutout pattern on the seat as well as the back of the chair. You can also stack them for quick and easy storage when they’re not in use.

Tramontina 4-Piece BBQ Bundle

Price: $34.98

The Tramontina BBQ bundle has everything you need for outdoor summer grilling. The set includes four pieces: tongs, fork, spatula and brush. The wooden handles allow for easy handling, while the stainless steel construction offers high-quality durability.

Member’s Mark Official Size Cornhole Board Set

Price: $99.98

Play the popular lawn game with the Member’s Mark official size 2′ x 4′ wooden cornhole set with an LED light feature. The set comes with eight 16-ounce resin bean bags, LED lights with an auto-off feature (six AA batteries included) and two boards with a cross beam underneath for extra support. The boards also have a high gloss finish for water resistance.

Story continues

Keter Everest Adirondack Chair with Integrated Cupholder

Price: $79.98

Adirondack chairs are a summer must-have. Available in seven colors, the Keter Everest Adirondack Chair has an integrated cupholder and can hold up to 350 pounds. The chair is constructed using all-weather-resistant resin and even includes a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Member’s Mark Table Top Fire Bowl

Price: $59.98 (originally $79.98)

Create an inviting and cozy atmosphere for your outdoor living space with a Member’s Mark Table Top Fire Bowl. The hand-crafted fire bowl comes in two colors — light or dark gray — and has smooth stones to fill the rim and around the fuel can. Sam’s Club recommends Real Flame gel fuel for smoke-free flames, which is environmentally friendly and clean burning.

WOW Sports Super Slide with Sprinklers

Price: $99.98

Kids of all ages — even the adults — can enjoy the WOW Sports Super Slide with Sprinklers set. The water slide attaches to any standard garden hose and can be easily inflated with an air pump and deflated when not in use. The slide is 26 feet long, six feet wide and has a weight capacity of 250 pounds.

Sun Joe 24V Cordless 3-Tool Garden Combo Kit

Price: $99.98 (originally $129.98)

The deal ends June 2, but there’s currently a $30 discount on the Sun Joe 24V Cordless 3-Tool Garden Combo Kit at Sam’s Club. The kit includes a 24-volt cordless blower, trimmer and hedger. The blower has a 100 mph windspeed, and the stringless trimmer has a self-sharpening 10-inch blade and 18-inch dual-action blades that cut branches up to 0.6 inches thick. The trimmer also converts to an edger with a 180-degree rotating head.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Summer Products To Buy at Sam’s Club For Under $100