8 Signs It’s Time To Get a New Realtor

Buying or selling a home is a big deal. What many people don’t realize is how important it is to choose the right realtor to guide you through this process.

“The real estate agent who represents you should be someone who you trust, who has your back, who is advising you, and ensuring your needs are met,” said Holly Martins, a realtor with Coldwell Banker in New Jersey. “Unfortunately, we do hear about agents who haven’t been that person, which is a huge disservice to the clients they’re supposed to be working for.”

Thankfully, she said you can typically switch agents if you’re not comfortable with the one you’ve chosen.

“Keep in mind that if you have signed a contract with one already — let’s say you’re already under contract on a property or have a listing agreement in place — you can usually transfer that contract to another agent or manager in their brokerage,” she said.

To avoid this situation, she recommended interviewing a few agents who seem like good matches.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions about their areas of expertise, how many sales they’ve done in the last year, their best and worst experiences and make sure they’re asking you questions too,” she said.

If you’re already working with a real estate agent and something feels off, you might be right. Here’s a look at 10 signs it’s time to get a new realtor.

1. They’re Not Responsive

“Granted, we live in a busy world and sometimes we can’t accomplish everything we intend to in a day, but, if you feel like you’re being a pest or your calls [and/or] texts aren’t being answered in a timely manner, that can be a huge problem,” Martins said. “Real estate is a very faced-paced industry now, and most conversations are time sensitive.”

If your real estate agent can’t keep up, she said this can cause real problems and lead to future missed opportunities.

2. They Hear Themselves More Than They Hear You

“They should be supporting you, educating you and asking you questions to ensure there are productive conversations happening,” Martins said. “They should not be telling you what you want or trying to change your mind about things you hold dear.”

She said they may add context to a situation and try to explain their position, but this is only to help you.

“Let’s say you want a million-dollar house but your budget is $500K and they’re trying to adjust your expectations,” she said. “But if you feel like they really feel like shopping is more about their perception than yours, it’s time to jump ship.”

3. They Aren’t Available In-Person

A realtor who can’t make time for you is considered a red flag.

“This is a face-to-face business and we spend a lot of time with our clients,” Martins said. “If they are not able to meet you for showings, can’t come to your home to discuss your listing or are generally unable to meet your schedule with reasonable terms, they might just be too busy to adequately manage your transaction.”

4. They’re Out of the Game

“We often encounter stories that go something like, ‘well, we were going to work with XYZ agent, but my mom’s friend’s sister’s neighbor has been in real estate for years and she said she’d come out of retirement to help us,'” she said. “As well-intended as they are, agents who aren’t actively engaged in the market usually have no idea what the climate is like or how business is done and therefore may not be able to masterfully represent their clients.”

This sentiment could also apply to a brand-new agent who doesn’t yet have the experience to navigate the market, she said.

5. They Don’t Take Your Wallet Seriously

“If you have clearly expressed your needs and wants and they aren’t hearing what you’re saying, there’s a mismatch happening,” Martins said. “Perhaps they’re constantly pushing the boundaries of your budget by showing you homes that are outside of your comfort zone or they’re pushing fixer uppers on you when you do not want one.”

She said your stress and comfort levels greatly depend on how you manage your budget, so your realtor should fully support you.

6. They Have Poor Negotiation Skills

“Negotiation is a key aspect of real estate transactions,” Colton Claus, an associate broker with 8z Real Estate, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “If your realtor consistently fails to advocate for your best interests, whether in price negotiations or contract terms, it can cost you money and valuable opportunities.”

Ultimately, he said a skilled negotiator can make a significant difference in your final deal, so this isn’t something to overlook.

7. They Don’t Have a Marketing Strategy

When selling your home, you need a realtor with a clear and effective marketing strategy, Claus said.

“This includes online listings, professional photos, open houses and advertising,” he said. “If your property isn’t getting the visibility it needs or your realtor isn’t proactive in marketing efforts, it may be time to switch.”

8. They’re Unmotivated

“Your realtor should be enthusiastic and motivated to help you achieve your real estate goals,” Claus said. “If they seem disinterested, complacent or lack passion for their work, it can impact the effort they put into your transaction.”

Whether you’re buying or selling, he said a motivated realtor will go above and beyond to ensure you’re satisfied.

