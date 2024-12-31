8 New Year’s Resolutions To Make If You Plan To Retire in 2025

©Shutterstock.com

Retiring soon? This New Year is your perfect chance to set resolutions that prepare you for one of life’s most significant milestones. Retirement isn’t just about stopping work — it’s about ensuring financial stability, maintaining your health and crafting a lifestyle that brings fulfillment.

Here are eight resolutions to help you retire with confidence and clarity.

Check Out: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings

Explore More: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

Assess Your Retirement Readiness

Take stock of your current financial situation. Review your savings, investments and expected income sources like Social Security or pensions. Although there are unpredictable factors, think about your ideal lifestyle during retirement. Tools like retirement calculators or consultations with financial advisors can provide clarity. Knowing where you stand now gives you the roadmap to adjust your savings strategy or timeline if needed.

See Next: Avoid This retirement Savings Mistake That’s Costing Americans Up To $300K

Finalize a Realistic Budget for Retirement

Crafting a retirement budget is a key step in minimizing financial worries. Begin by calculating your expected monthly expenses, covering essentials like housing, healthcare and optional costs such as travel. Be sure to account for inflation and unexpected expenses, such as medical bills or home maintenance. By understanding your projected cost of living, you’ll be better equipped to manage your money wisely and avoid overspending.

Plan for Healthcare Costs

It’s no secret that healthcare can be one of the most significant expenses in retirement. Research Medicare options, supplemental insurance and long-term care plans to prepare for out-of-pocket costs. If you’re eligible, contribute to a Health Savings Account (HSA), which offers tax-free savings for medical expenses. Planning ahead ensures that healthcare costs won’t derail your retirement dreams.

Create a Debt Elimination Strategy

Start tackling high-interest debt, like credit cards or personal loans, to reduce financial burdens. If you still have a mortgage, consider whether paying it off before retirement makes sense for your situation. Reducing debt frees up cash flow, allowing you to focus on enjoying retirement rather than worrying about monthly payments.

Decide When to Claim Social Security

Your Social Security benefits can vary greatly depending on when you claim them. Consider the trade-offs of claiming early versus delaying benefits until full retirement age or even later. Timing your claim strategically can significantly impact your monthly income, so weigh factors like life expectancy and other income sources when making this decision. Keep in mind that if you begin to claim benefits as early as age 62, your benefits will be reduced a small percentage, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).