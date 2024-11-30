8 Luxury Experiences To Gift Your Loved Ones — Instead of Fancy Presents

While receiving gifts from someone you love has its merits, some people prefer experiences instead. GetYourGuide, a leading global travel platform, found that 92% of U.S. consumers would rather get a gifted experience than a physical gift. This is largely due to the fact that experiences with loved ones can create lasting memories, whereas traditional gifts often can’t.
For those who want to surprise loved ones with a fun, lavish experience, here are some gift ideas to get the ball rolling.
Scuba Diving
Do you know someone who loves the sea and frequently seeks adventure? If so, getting them scuba diving lessons or an experience could be just perfect.
For scuba lessons, the cost can range greatly. According to U.S. Scuba Certification, classes to get scuba certified can range from $500 to $1,500.
For an excursion, the cost depends on where you go, whether it’s a group or private experience, and how long it takes. For example, a full-day private dive charter on Grand Cayman costs $1,600 per person. Scuba diving lessons, night dives and equipment rentals may cost extra. But for the experience — and the ability to see some beautiful coral reefs and underwater shipwrecks — it may well be worth it.
Overseas Trip
A tailor-made trip overseas to a beautiful destination like Italy will give your loved ones an experience to remember. For example, you could book a trip for two to Rome, Florence and Venice starting at $8,461 per person. It includes wine tastings, a private local tour guide, plenty of exploration and premium accommodations.
And if you know the person you’re gifting the experience to has always wanted to go somewhere else, you can always find bespoke trips to that destination. Just make sure you don’t forget to get their round-trip plane ticket — often a $1,000-plus expense on its own.
All-Inclusive Spa Day
A typical trip to the spa might cost only around $100 per person, but there are some truly luxurious experiences to be had that are worth paying a premium. When you include all the little — but memorable — extras, like chilled wine, rose petals on the bed, facials, full-body massages and accommodations, expect to spend a bit more.
If money’s no object, gift your loved one with a weeklong spa trip that comes with all the bells and whistles. They’ll have the relaxation of their lives, and you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you helped make that happen.
Concert Tickets
Concert tickets can cost anywhere from about $50 to several hundred dollars. According to Pollstar, the average ticket cost $127.38 earlier this year. Splurge for VIP access, premium seats and complimentary drinks, and the price goes up from there.
Find out your loved one’s favorite artist and get them the best tickets in the venue. Get a pair of tickets so they can take someone with them to share in the experience. And don’t forget about parking fees — if they’re going to have to drive and park at the venue, consider covering that as well.
Fine Dining Experience
They say Michelin-star restaurants excel in everything from the service to the food to the ambience. According to ‘Travel + Leisure,’ the average tasting menu meal costs $252 at a two-star establishment and $357 at a three-star restaurant. This won’t be a cheap gift, but it’s sure to be memorable — and delicious.
Get reservations to a Michelin-star restaurant for someone who’s always wanted the fine dining experience. If such an establishment exists nearby, that will save you some money. In that case, consider adding an extra experience, like a ride in a horse-drawn carriage through the city.
Broadway Show Tickets
According to Forbes, Broadway tickets can cost as little as $10 and can go up to four figures. A typical ticket goes for closer to $80 to $100.
Check out what’s playing throughout the season or year. And remember, you don’t have to stick with Broadway — after all, not everyone’s a fan. You can always go with off-Broadway musicals, plays or other major events. It all depends on what your recipient enjoys most.
To make this one feel truly luxe, add on a fine dining restaurant or after-show cocktails.
Cirque du Soleil
Wow your loved ones with tickets to Cirque du Soleil. Pricing varies by venue, show and time of year. For example, orchestra seats to “‘Twas the Night Before” in Atlanta, Georgia, cost over $150 per person right now.
Skydiving
Skydiving is another experience for the adrenaline seeker in your life. You can get them tickets for a tandem skydive. You can even add on extras like videos and stills photography for an extra $100 to $200.
Note that pricing does vary based on where and when you go. For example, at Skydive Carolina, a tandem skydive will run you $269 on the weekend. And more luxury dives are likely to mean exceptional experiences but also a higher price tag.
