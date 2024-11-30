8 Luxury Experiences To Gift Your Loved Ones — Instead of Fancy Presents

ultramarinfoto / Getty Images

While receiving gifts from someone you love has its merits, some people prefer experiences instead. GetYourGuide, a leading global travel platform, found that 92% of U.S. consumers would rather get a gifted experience than a physical gift. This is largely due to the fact that experiences with loved ones can create lasting memories, whereas traditional gifts often can’t.

Read Next: 6 US Cities Where You Can Still Enjoy a Luxury Vacation for Cheap

Be Aware: Why Skipping a Financial Advisor Could Be Your Biggest Money Mistake

For those who want to surprise loved ones with a fun, lavish experience, here are some gift ideas to get the ball rolling.

Trending Now: Suze Orman's Secret to a Wealthy Retirement--Have You Made This Money Move?

Scuba Diving

Do you know someone who loves the sea and frequently seeks adventure? If so, getting them scuba diving lessons or an experience could be just perfect.

For scuba lessons, the cost can range greatly. According to U.S. Scuba Certification, classes to get scuba certified can range from $500 to $1,500.

For an excursion, the cost depends on where you go, whether it’s a group or private experience, and how long it takes. For example, a full-day private dive charter on Grand Cayman costs $1,600 per person. Scuba diving lessons, night dives and equipment rentals may cost extra. But for the experience — and the ability to see some beautiful coral reefs and underwater shipwrecks — it may well be worth it.

Check Out: 5 Christmas Gifts To Buy at Target If You Want To Skip the Gift Cards This Year

Overseas Trip

A tailor-made trip overseas to a beautiful destination like Italy will give your loved ones an experience to remember. For example, you could book a trip for two to Rome, Florence and Venice starting at $8,461 per person. It includes wine tastings, a private local tour guide, plenty of exploration and premium accommodations.

And if you know the person you’re gifting the experience to has always wanted to go somewhere else, you can always find bespoke trips to that destination. Just make sure you don’t forget to get their round-trip plane ticket — often a $1,000-plus expense on its own.

All-Inclusive Spa Day

A typical trip to the spa might cost only around $100 per person, but there are some truly luxurious experiences to be had that are worth paying a premium. When you include all the little — but memorable — extras, like chilled wine, rose petals on the bed, facials, full-body massages and accommodations, expect to spend a bit more.

If money’s no object, gift your loved one with a weeklong spa trip that comes with all the bells and whistles. They’ll have the relaxation of their lives, and you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you helped make that happen.