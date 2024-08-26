8 Luxury Car Brands Wealthy Retirees Splurge On

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

GOBankingRates recently reported on the rather ordinary car choices of some of the world’s wealthiest people, like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg opting for low-profile Hondas, and Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page going green with Toyota Priuses.

When the truly rich splurge on a vehicle more in line with their net worth, they do it in style — like Elon Musk shelling out just under $1 million for “Wet Nellie,” the Lotus Esprit submarine car featured in the 1977 James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Most wealthy retirees set their sights higher than the frugal billionaires when it comes to buying a car, but vehicles like Musk’s are a little extreme. Falling somewhere in between are these luxury cars that drivers sliding gracefully into their golden years are likely to splurge on.

BMW

BMW is the best-selling luxury car brand in the world, clocking over 2.5 million deliveries in 2023, according to Automotive News Europe. It’s the second most popular luxury brand in the U.S. behind Tesla, SlashGear reported, and a popular choice for retirees who love the German car manufacturer’s exhilarating mix of tradition and transformation. With cars getting bigger by the year, the 2 Series oozes compact luxury that’s a great fit for well-heeled seniors.

Lexus

Upping your budget on a luxury vehicle when you’re retired doesn’t mean you should skimp on reliability and fuel-efficiency. No luxury brand is as durable as Lexus, with Consumer Reports, for one, giving a bunch of its models — particularly the entry-level SUV UX, the compact NX SUV, the NX Hybrid, the RX Plug-in Hybrid and the ES Hybrid midsize sedan — high marks across the board. If you want options, the five-seater IS comes in seven trims and offers the choice between a four-cylinder, V6 or V8 engine.

Mercedes-Benz

In a recent interview with GOBankingRates, John Lin, a seasoned automotive expert and owner of JB Motor Works, had high praise for the Mercedes S-Class, saying, “The epitome of luxury, the S-Class offers unparalleled comfort, advanced technology and a smooth ride.” For wealthy retirees looking for Mercedes-Benz luxury at a lower price point, the CLA-Class has a posh set of standard features, tech and classy looks inside and out.

Cadillac

Cadillacs have been favorites of wealthy retirees since the company was making DeVilles and Fleetwoods. With high quality craftsmanship, incredible performance and suite of advanced features, the CT4 is a powerhouse for the budget-conscious, while the XT5 and XT6 are premium choices for seniors seeking a comfortable and spacious ride. Or, if you want to be like “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett, go for a used XTS.

Genesis

Kelley Blue Book ranked the Genesis GV80 among the best cars for seniors, applauding its advanced safety and driver-assist technologies, “impressive engines, posh cabin and class-leading warranty.” For 2025, Genesis is aiming its G90 and all-electric GT90 models at the high-end market of consumers. The latter is expected to have more than 500 horsepower and 300 miles of range, according to Car and Driver.

Audi

After 17 years and four generational uplifts, according to Car and Driver, the A5 is a great car for seniors. Available in coupe, convertible (cabriolet”) and a four-door hatchback (“Sportback”) styles, the A5 is a user-friendly, practical and comfortable drive that sit at No. 1 within U.S. New & World Report’s luxury small car rankings. Standard on 2024 higher-end Audis are a host of driver assistance features appreciated by seniors, including heated steering wheels.

Acura

As a reliable and fun everyday car, Acura’s Integra is an affordable pick for the retiree who likes a bit of luxury while out on the road, and the MDX is a safe pick with features many seniors prefer. However, if you want to spend a little more to get a lot more, try out Acura’s first shot at an electric SUV, the stylish ZDX, which starts at $65,850 for the base A-Spec and goes up to $74,850 for the Type S AWD, per Car and Driver.

Porsche

With a heritage dating back to 1931, Porsche is an iconic brand known for sports car excellence, and it delivers a dynamic driving experience like no other. Owning one has typically been the dream of many young Americans, but there’s no such thing as being too old for a Porsche. While models like the Cayenne, Macan and 911 are among the most expensive luxury cars to maintain, the 911 in particular is surprisingly reliable and engineered to last.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Luxury Car Brands Wealthy Retirees Splurge On