8 Expensive Reasons You’ll Regret Retiring Abroad

BraunS / Getty Images

Exotic, relaxing, and potentially far more affordable, retiring abroad is an alluring idea. It’s also not a totally uncommon reality when you’re retirement planning. However, actually retiring abroad can be tricky to navigate.

Before you pack your bags and transfer your credit cards, you may want to reassess how far you think your retirement accounts will go once you leave the States. Here are eight expensive reasons you could possibly regret retiring abroad.

Deceptively High Cost of Living

Perhaps the country you’re eyeing for retirement has a much lower cost of living than where you are in the U.S. — but is this low cost-of-living expectation realistic for expats who may not fully understand the local housing market? No matter where you live, Social Security benefits and savings can only stretch so far.

“Unfamiliarity with the local real estate market can lead retirees to overpay for properties or rent, unnecessarily boosting their living expenses,” said Nathan Fort, CFP, owner and founder of Vital Retirement Planners.

Visa and Residency Requirements

In most cases, you can’t just jet over from the U.S. to another country and set up residency there once you turn age 65. You’ll need to go through a bureaucratic process to legally stay there as a retiree. Properly going through this process can be costly.

“The legal and administrative nuances related to visas, residence permitting and securing lending can add up, especially if you require legal assistance to navigate the immigration process,” Fort said.

The Smallest Legal Mistake Can Cost You Big

The laws and loopholes of a foreign country can be tricky to understand. Imagine, for instance, if you were relocating from another place to the U.S. You’d have so much to learn, and even the littlest error could amount to huge legal fees.

“Navigating the legal landscape of a foreign country can be daunting and one small step can cost a fortune,” said Taylor Kovar, CFP, CEO at The Money Couple and Kovar Wealth Management. “From obtaining the right visa to understanding property rights, there’s a myriad of regulations that can impact your ability to live comfortably.”

Potentially Higher Healthcare Costs

Your top financial goal may be to retire abroad, but many factors can eat into your nest egg. One of the biggest considerations to make space for when retiring abroad is healthcare.