8 California Cities Where the Average Family Can’t Afford a Starter Home
Based on median home prices and the median household income, the average American can afford a starter home — but just barely.
The monthly housing payment for the typical U.S. starter home that sold in July was $1,981, which means that homebuyers must earn $79,252 annually to afford the payments, Redfin reported. The typical U.S. household earns $83,966, so those payments are just within the affordability range.
However, there is a gap between the income required to afford a starter home and the local median household income in many major cities across the U.S. — and the situation is particularly dire in California.
According to the Redfin data, homebuyers must earn double the local median income to buy a starter home in two major California cities. And in all of the California cities in the top 50 most-populated metros, starter homes are unaffordable for the average household.
Here’s a look at the California cities where the average family can’t afford a starter home.
Anaheim
Median sale price of starter home: $740,000
Median household income: $122,192
Income needed to afford a starter home: $251,302
Los Angeles
Median sale price of starter home: $615,000
Median household income: $93,197
Income needed to afford a starter home: $184,477
Oakland
Median sale price of starter home: $629,000
Median household income: $135,725
Income needed to afford a starter home: $194,004
Riverside
Median sale price of starter home: $408,000
Median household income: $90,677
Income needed to afford a starter home: $122,884
Sacramento
Median sale price of starter home: $430,000
Median household income: $100,152
Income needed to afford a starter home: $146,027
San Diego
Median sale price of starter home: $652,750
Median household income: $108,352
Income needed to afford a starter home: $197,978
San Francisco
Median sale price of starter home: $950,000
Median household income: $159,665
Income needed to afford a starter home: $285,426
San Jose
Median sale price of starter home: $970,000
Median household income: $170,034
Income needed to afford a starter home: $299,414
Data is sourced from Redfin and is accurate as of July 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 California Cities Where the Average Family Can't Afford a Starter Home