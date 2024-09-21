8 California Cities Where the Average Family Can’t Afford a Starter Home

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images

Based on median home prices and the median household income, the average American can afford a starter home — but just barely.

The monthly housing payment for the typical U.S. starter home that sold in July was $1,981, which means that homebuyers must earn $79,252 annually to afford the payments, Redfin reported. The typical U.S. household earns $83,966, so those payments are just within the affordability range.

However, there is a gap between the income required to afford a starter home and the local median household income in many major cities across the U.S. — and the situation is particularly dire in California.

According to the Redfin data, homebuyers must earn double the local median income to buy a starter home in two major California cities. And in all of the California cities in the top 50 most-populated metros, starter homes are unaffordable for the average household.

Here’s a look at the California cities where the average family can’t afford a starter home.

Anaheim

Median sale price of starter home: $740,000

Median household income: $122,192

Income needed to afford a starter home: $251,302

Los Angeles

Median sale price of starter home: $615,000

Median household income: $93,197

Income needed to afford a starter home: $184,477

Oakland

Median sale price of starter home: $629,000

Median household income: $135,725

Income needed to afford a starter home: $194,004

Riverside

Median sale price of starter home: $408,000

Median household income: $90,677

Income needed to afford a starter home: $122,884

Sacramento

Median sale price of starter home: $430,000

Median household income: $100,152

Income needed to afford a starter home: $146,027

San Diego

Median sale price of starter home: $652,750

Median household income: $108,352

Income needed to afford a starter home: $197,978

San Francisco

Median sale price of starter home: $950,000

Median household income: $159,665

Income needed to afford a starter home: $285,426

San Jose

Median sale price of starter home: $970,000

Median household income: $170,034

Income needed to afford a starter home: $299,414

Data is sourced from Redfin and is accurate as of July 2024.

