8×8, Inc. (EGHT): Analyzing Growth Potential and Market Position in Cloud Communications

We recently published a list of 8 Best Video Conferencing Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) stands against other best video conferencing stocks to buy according to analysts.
An Overview of The Video Conferencing Industry
Video conferencing software connects two or more parties virtually through video and audio over an internet connection. During the COVID-19 pandemic when lockdowns shut almost everything, the video conferencing market witnessed a surge in demand. According to a report by Grand View Research, the video conferencing market was valued at around $4.21 billion in 2020 and the valuation rose significantly to around $7 billion in 2022. Moreover, as per the most recent figures. The video conferencing market was valued at $28.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from $33.04 billion in 2024 to $60.17 billion by 2032, indicating a compound annual growth rate of 7.8%.
According to a BBC report published on June 3rd, 2020, during the pandemic, the usage of the video conferencing platform Zoom surged 30 times in April 2020 alone. The report further highlighted that the daily participant usage exceeded 300 million users during peak pandemic times.
At first, the market growth was driven by the pandemic and lockdowns around the globe, which forced businesses, government organizations, and education institutes to adopt virtual modes of engagement. For instance, in May 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) held its first-ever virtual assembly. Moreover, educational institutes used videoconferencing software to conduct graduation ceremonies.
Fast forwarding to the post-pandemic era now that the world is back to normal the video conferencing market is driven by the rise in remote jobs and e-learning. According to a report by Pew Research published on March 30, 2023, around 35% of the US workforce was working remotely in 2023. Although this figure was down from 43% recorded in January 2022 and 55% in October 2020, which is the pandemic era, the percentage of remote workers was still up 7% compared to pre-pandemic years.
Looking at the regional insights, North America held the largest market share of around 31% in 2023 as it benefits from the large organizations that are engaged in developing video conferencing software. Moreover, the region is also home to an experienced workforce capable of adopting remote work. In addition to North America, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the growing interest in digitalization across businesses, governments, and educational institutes.
Looking ahead, the rise and recent developments in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and cloud technologies are expected to further boost the video conferencing market. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, global digital jobs are estimated to grow by around 25% to reach over 95 million indicating the growth prospects for video conferencing software due to its indispensable position for remotely operating organizations.
Our Methodology
To curate the list of 8 best video conferencing stocks to buy according to analysts we used various internet rankings and our previous articles. We compiled a list of video conferencing companies that were most widely held by hedge funds, sourced from Insider Monkey’s Q2 2024 hedge funds database. Next we checked analysts upside potential for each stock from CNN and ranked our stocks in ascending order of their upside potential. Please note that the data was recorded on November 8th 2024.
8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19
Analysts Upside Potential: 9.09%
8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is a technology company that provides cloud-based communication solutions primarily for businesses. The company offers a unified platform that combines various communication tools into one service. These include voice calls, video meetings, team messaging, and SMS.
They also provide tools for customer service teams, allowing businesses to manage interactions with customers across multiple channels like phone, chat, and email, thus improving customer experience and operational efficiency.
8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) ranks among the best video conferencing stocks to buy according to analysts. Its technology platform supports video meetings that can accommodate numerous participants, making it easier for teams to hold virtual meetings. The platform includes features for team collaboration such as file sharing and instant messaging, which are essential for remote work environments.
On top of that, the 8×8 XCaaS platform also offers application programming interfaces (APIs) that allow other software developers to integrate communication features into their own applications.
Over the last decade, the company has grown its revenue by 17% and its levered free cash flow by 20% indicating strong fundamentals. It released its second quarter results for fiscal 2025 on November 4th and posted service revenue of $175 million and total revenue of $181 million.
While the service revenue was above guidance and the total revenue was towards the high end of management’s guidance range, it was slightly down on a year-over-year basis. Management had already expected the decline due to uncertainties in the CPaaS business and had cautious guidance for the quarter.
8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has been making significant advancements in artificial intelligence. During the quarter it announced advancement in language support and real-time accuracy powered by the latest OpenAI Whisper model, enabling an increased number of languages for live web chats. Looking ahead management is expecting revenue in the range of $177 million to $182 million.
Overall, EGHT ranks 8th on our list of best video conferencing stocks to buy according to analysts. While we acknowledge the potential of EGHT to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than EGHT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.