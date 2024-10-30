With 77% ownership, SNS Network Technology Berhad (KLSE:SNS) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights
-
Significant insider control over SNS Network Technology Berhad implies vested interests in company growth
-
63% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders
-
10% of SNS Network Technology Berhad is held by Institutions
If you want to know who really controls SNS Network Technology Berhad (KLSE:SNS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 77% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
So it follows, every decision made by insiders of SNS Network Technology Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.
In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of SNS Network Technology Berhad.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SNS Network Technology Berhad?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SNS Network Technology Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SNS Network Technology Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in SNS Network Technology Berhad. With a 31% stake, CEO Yun Hung Ko is the largest shareholder. With 31% and 9.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Wai Onn Pah and Wei Ming Siow are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second and third-largest shareholders also happen to be the Head of Marketing and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. This once again signifies considerable insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.
Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of SNS Network Technology Berhad
The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
It seems that insiders own more than half the SNS Network Technology Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a RM703m stake in this RM915m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 13% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over SNS Network Technology Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Next Steps:
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - SNS Network Technology Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
