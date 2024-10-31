With 74% ownership, Pulsar Group plc (LON:PULS) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Pulsar Group's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 6 shareholders own 53% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Pulsar Group plc (LON:PULS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 74% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Pulsar Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pulsar Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Pulsar Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Pulsar Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Pulsar Group. Our data shows that Kestrel Partners LLP is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. With 12% and 7.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited and Gresham House Asset Management Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Marguarite Arnold, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

