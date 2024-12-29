With 72% institutional ownership, TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in TAG Immobilien implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

52% of the business is held by the top 14 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 72% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TAG Immobilien.

XTRA:TEG Ownership Breakdown December 29th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TAG Immobilien?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in TAG Immobilien. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of TAG Immobilien, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

XTRA:TEG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. TAG Immobilien is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 5.6% of shares outstanding. With 5.0% and 4.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Resolution Capital Limited and BayernInvest Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 52% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

