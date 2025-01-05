With 71% institutional ownership, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Goldman Sachs Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 46% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 71% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Goldman Sachs Group.

NYSE:GS Ownership Breakdown January 5th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Goldman Sachs Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Goldman Sachs Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Goldman Sachs Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:GS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2025

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Goldman Sachs Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.9% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.2% of common stock, and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. holds about 5.9% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

