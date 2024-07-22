With 70% ownership, Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Intchains Group implies vested interests in company growth

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 58% ownership

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 70% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of Intchains Group have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Intchains Group.

View our latest analysis for Intchains Group

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Intchains Group?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Intchains Group's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Intchains Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Qiang Ding with 29% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 14%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Chaohua Sheng is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Story continues

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 58% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Intchains Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Intchains Group Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of US$480m, that means they have US$335m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Intchains Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 10.0%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Intchains Group you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com