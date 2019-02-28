7 years ago, Google set out to find what makes the 'perfect' team — and what they found shocked other researchers

Put five, eight, 12 or more people together in a room, and it's a crapshoot as to how well they'll function as a team. The larger the group, the more difficult it becomes.

It's a lot like dining out with a bunch of friends. Where to go? Italian? Vegetarian? Steakhouse? Each person has their own appetite, which can make creating a "shared-interest" extremely challenging.

Shared-interest is the lifeblood of teams, and only the most successful companies know how to foster it. But how?

That's exactly what Google wanted to learn in 2012, when it embarked on a quest to discover how to build the "perfect team." The experiment, led by Abeer Dubey, a manager in Google's People Analytics division, was called "Project Aristotle."

The key characteristics of 'enhanced teams'

After years of analyzing data and interviews from more than 180 teams across the company, Google found that the kinds of people (a.k.a. their individual personalities) in a team are not so relevant.

"We had lots of data, but there was nothing showing that a mix of specific personality types or skills or backgrounds made any difference. The 'who' part of the equation didn't seem to matter," Dubey said in an interview with The New York Times.

Instead, the researchers found that found that there were five key characteristics of enhanced teams:

Psychological safety: Everyone feels safe in taking risks around their team members, and that they won't be embarrassed or punished for taking risks. Dependability: Everyone completes quality work on time. Structure and clarity: Everyone knows their specific expectations are. These expectations must be challenging yet attainable. Meaning: Everyone has a sense of purpose in their work (i.e., financial security, supporting family, helping the team succeed). Impact: Everyone sees that the result of their work actually contributes to the organization's overall goals.

Not all researchers agree

While that may be true to some extent, multiple scientific studies have caused researchers (outside of Google's lab) to shockingly disagree. They claim the exact opposite — that personalities, not just skills, are indeed a significant factor in what makes a successful team.

Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic a professor of business psychology at Columbia University and author of the book "Why Do So Many Incompetent Men Become Leaders? (and How to Fix It), and Dave Winsborough, head of Hogan X, a team and leadership research lab, argues that personality, in particular, affects the role of an individual within a team. How well do they interact with the rest of the team? Do their values and core beliefs align with the team?

"Too often, organizations focus merely on the functional role and hope that good team performance somehow follows," Chamorro-Premuzic and Winsborough co-wrote in a Harvard Business Review article. "This is why even the most expensive professional sports teams often fail to perform according to the individual talents of each player: There is no psychological synergy." They argue that a more effective approach focuses as much on people's personalities as on their skills.

One study, conducted at Hogan X, adds an alternative lens to Google's experiment. Researchers found that the poorest-performing teams were 100 percent "pragmatic" and had 0 percent "relationship-building" traits.

Left brain vs. right brain personalities

A simple way to look at this is through the "left brain vs. right brain" theory, which goes that everyone has a dominant side of the brain (the right or the left), and it determines their personality, thoughts and behavior.

Right brained people are said to be more intuitive, creative, free-thinking and have the ability to collaborate and connect. They are the relationship-builders, and having a good balance of these personalities is vital to a team's success.

Left brained people, by contrast, are more logical, analytical and objective. Unlike right brained people, who tend to think in visuals, left brains are detail- and fact-oriented, and they prefer to think in words and numbers. They are more pragmatic. While left brain skills and traits may distinguish individual contributors, they are only table stakes (literally, as they can mostly earn you a seat at a team's table).

Why pragmatism is a rarely a desired trait

Employees in the medical field might not need a strong degree of creativity (a.k.a. those right brained personalities). But across the board in every business and industry, when teams come together, EQ (emotional intelligence) matters much more than IQ (intelligence quotient).

EQ, which reflects and strengthens a person's right-brain skills, enhances self-awareness and increases humility. It is far more beneficial for the team — regardless of their skill set.





Keep in mind that pragmatism isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it can lead to linear thinking. Technical skills are important early on in one's career, but the higher you go, technical expertise is assumed, and you need more right-brain skills to help build meaningful and motivating relationships with others.

