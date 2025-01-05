7 Ways Retirees Are Wasting Their Social Security Checks

AzmanJaka / Getty Images

Receiving Social Security is vitally important for American retirees and the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments make up a large portion of what retirees rely on. According to the Social Security Administration, a whopping half of the population aged 65 or older or that have reached full retirement age rely on Social Security benefits for at least 50% of their family income, and 25% rely on it for at least 90% of their income.

Though the estimated average amount changes monthly, the estimated average monthly Social Security retirement benefit for January 2025 is $1,976 and beneficiaries must stretch their checks as far as possible. Here are seven common acts that make some Social Security beneficiaries overspend when it comes to their monthly checks.

Being Too Generous With Others

It’s a natural tendency among many retirees to splurge on gifts for others, particularly family members and charities. While giving in general is a good thing, if you’re having trouble making ends meet, it can become a problem, especially for your Social Security account.

If you’re only living on an average $1,976 Social Security check, for example, that doesn’t leave a lot of room for charitable pursuits. If you have eligibility for Social Security but you’re tight on cash, worry not as you can still help others. Consider volunteering your time instead of emptying your pockets.

Eating Out Too Often

With extra free time on their hands, many retirees attempt to fill the hours by exploring things outside of their homes. Generally speaking, this is a healthy thing to do, but if you’re tempted to hit all the new restaurants in town every time you go out, it could prove disastrous to your budget — and your monthly benefits.

This is true for everyone’s monthly earnings, but it can be particularly damaging to retirees living on a fixed income. While you shouldn’t become a recluse and avoid eating out 100% of the time, make sure that you only go out to the point that your budget can afford it.

Buying a Brand-New Car

Brand-new cars are reaching nearly $50,000 on average, a price tag that’s generally well above what the average retiree living off Social Security can afford. But the worst part about buying a brand-new car, even beyond the hefty price tag, is the massive depreciation they suffer in the first few years after purchase.

